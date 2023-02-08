Meet Dewayne Dedmon’s Wife, Kayla Dedmon

About Kayla Dedmon Known As Kayla Harris Age 32 Years Birth January 21, 1991 Florida Spouse Dewayne Dedmon (2021-present) Children Dewayne Jamal Dedmon II (born November 14, 2018), Roman Alexander Dedmon (born February 20, 2022) Siblings Karl KD Harris, Korey Harris Parents Linette Jackson (Mother), Karl Harris (Father) Nationality American Affiliation Jacksonville Jaguars Alumni University of North Florida

Dewayne Dedmon is back to the San Antonio Spurs in February 2023. The last time he played with the Spurs, Dedmon was freshly off the market. NBA fans are familiar with Kayla Dedmon and their kids. The WAG has been present at Dedmon’s games while balancing motherhood. Instagram users love Kayla’s posts on their adorable family but it’s her background they want to know more about. We reveal who Dewayne Dedmon’s wife is in this Kayla Dedmon wiki.

Kayla Dedmon’s Family

Kayla Harris was born on January 21, 1991 and hails from Florida. She is the daughter of Karl Harris Sr. and Linette Jackson.

She has at least two brothers, Karl KD Harris and Korey Harris. Karl Jr. is based in Jacksonville while Korey is in Texas.

Advertisement

Kayla Dedmon’s Education and Career

Kayla Harris studied public relations at the University of North Florida. She graduated with a communications degree in 2016.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Dedmon (@kaylababy121)

Advertisement

While in college, Kayla was an NFL cheerleader in the Jacksonville Jaguars organisation from 2009 to 2014. At the same time, she had a job at a medical practice. She reportedly also has publicist experience.

Advertisement

Currently, the NBA spouse life keeps Kayla Dedmon. Besides traveling to her husband’s games with the kids, she’s also sharing her home cooking adventures.

Kayla Dedmon and Dewayne Dedmon’s Relationship and Kids

USC Trojans center, Dewayne Dedmon signed with the Golden State Warriors after going undrafted in the 2013 NBA draft. During 2014-2016, he was playing with Orlando Magic.

He met UNF student and Jaguars cheerleader, Kayla Harris during that time. They’ve been dating at least since 2015.

Advertisement

Also Read: Meet Marley Smith, the Wife of NBA Pro Dru Smith

Kayla and Dewayne welcomed their first child together, a boy they named Dewayne Jamal Dedmon II on November 14, 2018. The new parents then married on August 21, 2019. Their younger son, Roman Alexander Dedmon was born on February 20, 2022.