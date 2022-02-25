Devyn Tyler’s Wiki: Facts about the Actress Playing Franklin’s Girlfriend on “Snowfall”

About Devyn Tyler Age 30 Years Birth May 7, 1991 New Orleans, Louisiana Gender Female Parents Deneen Tyler (Mother), Kevin Tyler (Father) Job Actress

Snowfall season 5 premiered on FX in February 2022 and introduced a much-anticipated character who will change Franklin’s life. Veronique is Franklin’s pregnant girlfriend and someone who is bringing out a different side of him. She is portrayed by Devyn Tyler, whose casting gained a lot of attention when it was announced. Fans were quick to point out that Tyler has more than a passing resemblance to Michael Hyatt, who plays Franklin’s mom. And perhaps that will play into Franklin and his mother’s complex relationship. Outside the Snowfall universe, Tyler boasts acting in her legacy and experience. It’s worth the attention in this Devyn Tyler wiki.

Devyn Tyler’s Family

Devyn Ariel Tyler was born on May 7, 1991, in New Orleans, Louisiana. She is the daughter of Deneen and Kevin Tyler.

Devyn’s mom Deneen is an actress herself. The Massachusetts native has appeared in Claws, Filthy Rich, Looking for Alaska, Scream Queens, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and more. She’s most recognizable for her roles in Dallas Buyers Club and 12 Years a Slave.

Advertisement

Devyn Tyler’s Education and Early Life

A teen Devyn had just started classes at Benjamin Franklin High School when Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans. The family was evacuated to Houston, Texas.

Devyn had long decided she was going to follow in her mother’s footsteps. So she enrolled at The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts in Texas.

By then, a young Devyn had already gained experience as a child actor. Not only did she get to observe her mom working on film sets and voice-over booths, but she was acting in commercials from the time she was eight. She also acted in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and alongside Deneen in 12 Years a Slave.

Devyn put her acting career on hold to attend Columbia College as a Mellon Mays Undergraduate Fellow. She graduated with a degree in French and Francophone studies with a concentration in political science in 2013.

Advertisement

Devyn Tyler’s Career

In her early career, Devyn Tyler had worked with fellow child actors like Danielle Panabaker, Brenda Song, and Aly Michalka in Disney Channel productions. Her most prominent role came in The Great Debaters.

Advertisement

She transitioned to full-time acting when she was older and even acted in theater. Her big break came in Clarice, the short-lived CBS series. Tyler had driven from NOLA to Canada in an RV to film the horror series.

When Tyler was cast in FX’s gripping crime drama, Snowfall, fans were enthralled. She plays Veronique, the love interest of Damson Idris’ character, Franklin Saint.

Veronique raises the stakes in Franklin’s personal life, as the season 5 premiere showed. She is pregnant with their first child, which has viewers intrigued about how Franklin will navigate fatherhood.

Advertisement

Also Read: Karen Swensen Wiki: Facts about the New Orleans Anchor Leaving WWL

Moreover, fans can’t get enough of Tyler’s resemblance to Michael Hyatt, who plays Franklin’s mom Cissy. Idris said that was not a factor in Tyler’s casting, but both he and fans are intrigued by the subtle plot point it accidentally brings.