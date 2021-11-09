Who Is Devyn Adair? Facts About Cassius Marsh’s Girlfriend

About Devyn Adair Age 28 Years Birth September 18, 1993 Merced Gender Female Spouse Cassius Marsh Children Cassius Marsh Jr Job Music Artist

Cassius Marsh has a way with attracting attention both on and off the gridiron. But his personal life remains elusive to his fans. The Chicago Bears’ new signee doesn’t often talk about his relationship with his girlfriend and baby mama, Devyn Adair. It does provoke curiosity about who Cassius Marsh’s girlfriend is. Devyn Adair is someone who’s been gaining visibility for her stunning looks and her incredible, versatile music. We reveal more about the rising star in the music business here.

Devyn Adair’s Early Life and Ethnicity

Devyn Adair was born on September 18, 1993 in Merced and grew up in Puyallup, Washington. She is of mixed heritage with a Korean ancestry.

They travelled and lived in many places, including Korea, Florida, and finally Washington, as her father worked in the military. As a child she was a creative kid who loved singing, dancing, drawing, writing poems, and putting on musical performances for her parents.

Adair started her professional life as a model when she was young. She is signed under three modelling agencies while pursuing her other passion.

Music had always been her calling. She was a little afraid to turn it into a career but her mother encouraged her to go back to South Korea in her early twenties and train to be a singer.

Devyn Adair’s Career

Adair’s switch from modelling to music wasn’t easy but she was surrounded by the best team. That included her manager PJ and her producer, Pete.

Devyn signed with Empire Records and dropped her debut project, Filters, in 2018. One of her songs, “My Love,” was penned when she was unable to see Cassius Marsh for weeks.

Devyn Adair and Cassius Marsh’s Relationship and Kids

Cassius Marsh and Devyn Adair are very lowkey about their relationship on social media. It’s unclear how long they’ve been together.

“We met in Seattle at a ratchet club. He was dragged out, I was dragged out. We both didn’t want to be there. We both saw each other and we were like ‘oh, okay. That’s why,’” Adair recalled.

The couple settled in California when he was playing for the San Francisco 49ers. Marsh and Adair welcomed their son, Cassius Marsh Jr., in 2019, few days before the linebacker resigned with Seattle Seahawks.