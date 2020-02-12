About Devon Bouwmeester Known As Devon Cunningham Age 36 Years Birth February 11, 1984 Gender Female Spouse Jay Bouwmeester Children Linna Bouwmeester, Carys Bouwmeester Address St. Louis, Missouri Country United States Nationality Canadian Job Dermatology Nurse Alumni University of Calgary, University of Alberta Works For Dermatology Associates

Jay Bouwmeester of the St. Louis Blues suffered a medical episode on February 11 which led to the postponement of the game against the Anaheim Ducks. NHL fans are praying for the defenseman’s health and also for his family. While there doesn’t seem to be any alarming news about Bouwmeester’s health yet, the attention is also on his family, particularly his wife, Devon Cunningham. She’s supported him through his career and been with him through his highs and lows. Our Devon Cunningham wiki turns the spotlight on Jay Bouwmeester’s supportive wife.

Devon Cunningham Is a Nurse

Devon Cunningham was born on February 11, 1984 and also appears to be Canadian. It was her 36th birthday on the day of the game when Jay collapsed on the bench.

Both Devon and Jay are very private about their personal lives and are not active on social media. They currently live in St. Louis, Missouri where both their jobs are based.

Advertisement

While Bouwmeester has his NHL career, his wife is a dermatology nurse. She has a BS in nursing from the University of Alberta and a masters in nursing from the University of Calgary.

Advertisement

Devon’s past experience isn’t known but she’s currently a nurse with Dermatology Associates in St. Louis. She has been with them since September 2013, few weeks after Bouwmeester signed with the Blues after playing for the Calgary Flames.

Don’t Miss: Facts About Braden Holtby’s Wife, Brandi Bodnar

Cunningham and Bouwmeester Have Three Daughters

Being a very private couple, it’s not known when Devon and Jay married. She’s been a visible presence throughout his career and now goes by Devon Bouwmeester.

Advertisement

The couple’s eldest daughter, Linna was born in December 2012. They welcomed another daughter, Carys in 2015.

They have another daughter though her name and age are not known. According to some reports from when Devon was pregnant the third time, their youngest daughter was due in January 2018.

Linna and Carys though are often seen cheering their dad at NHL games. And fans have occasionally shared incidents on their social media of seeing Bouwmeester get his eldest two daughters skates.

Advertisement

On Tuesday’s game, Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench when he suffered what is described as a “cardiac episode.” Medical professionals responded quickly and were able to stabilize him immediately according to the team’s official statement.

The game was postponed and Bouwmeester was transported to a local hospital. He was reportedly alert and able to move his extremities when he was taken to the hospital. The team responded saying he is conscious and undergoing tests.

NHL fans everywhere are praying for Bouwmeester’s quick recovery and sending their support to Devon and their kids.

Also Read: Nathan Horton’s Wife, Facts To Know About Tammy Horton