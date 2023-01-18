Derrick Jones Jr. Is Engaged! Meet His Fiancée, Shakara Pritchett

About Shakara Pritchett Known As Sherry Age 24 Years Birth April 7, 1998 Euclid, Ohio Children Princeton Jones (born February 1, 2018), Roman Jones (born March 28, 2019) Siblings Shalest, Sharonda, Gregg Jr. Parents Linda Pritchett (Mother), Gregory Pritchett (Father) Nationality American Alumni Euclid High School

Derrick Jones Jr. is in Paris, France with the Chicago Bulls and he took the opportunity of being in the City of Love to propose to his longtime girlfriend. Shakara Pritchett is Derrick Jones Jr.’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve been together for most of his NBA career and they’ve juggled the highs and lows and long distance with parenthood. But there’s very little known about Shakara’s background apart from the few mentions on the power forward’s Instagram. We reveal more about Derrick Jones Jr.’s wife-to-be in this Shakara Pritchett wiki.

Shakara Pritchett’s Family

Shakara Pritchett was born on April 7, 1998 and hails from Euclid, Ohio. She also goes by Sherry on social media and her relatives also address her similarly.

She is the daughter of Linda and Gregory Pritchett. She grew up alongside multiple siblings, including Shalest and Sharonda. A brother, Gregg Jr., passed away in 2020.

Shakara Pritchett’s Education and Career

Shakara Pritchett was a track and field athlete at Euclid High School before graduating in 2016. She hasn’t revealed her current work status.

View this post on Instagram

Shakara Pritchett and Derrick Jones Jr.’s Relationship and Kids

UNLV Runnin’ Rebels, Derrick Jones Jr. went undrafted in the 2016 NBA draft before signing with the Sacramento Kings and later the Phoenix Suns. He has been in a relationship with Shakara Pritchett at least since 2016.

The NBA pro has a son, Derrick Jones III (born February 8, 2015) from a previous relationship. Jones and Pritchett welcomed their first child together, a boy named Princeton Jones, on February 1, 2018. Their youngest son, Roman “Roro” Jones, was born on March 28, 2019.

The Chicago Bulls are in Paris where they will play against the Detroit Pistons. At a private team event in the City of Lights, Jones proposed to his longtime girlfriend and she said yes. The Bulls social media accounts along with the newly engaged couple’s Instagram pages broke the news.