Derek Bottoms Wiki: Facts About Atlanta Mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms’ Husband

About Derek William Bottoms Age 41 Years Birth November 1, 1978 Gender Male Spouse Keisha Lance Bottoms October 1994 - Present Children Lincoln Bottoms, Lennox Bottoms, Langston Bottoms, Lance Bottoms Siblings Darian Bottoms Parents Celestine Bray Bottoms, Lawrence Bottoms Jr. Address Atlanta, Georgia Country United States Nationality American Job VP Employment Practices & Associate Relations Alumni Georgia State University School of Law, University of Georgia, Southwest High School Works For Home Depot Hometown Atlanta, Georgia

The First Gent of Atlanta, Derek Bottoms has been in the focus since his wife, Keisha Lance Bottoms was sworn in as the Mayor of Atlanta, Georgia. Keisha credits her husband and the support he has given her throughout her political career for her accomplishments. With the Mayor testing positive for COVID-19, there’s no doubt her husband is being there for her. Our Derek Bottoms wiki reveals more on the man married to Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Derek Bottoms’ Family

Derek Bottoms Is from Atlanta

Derek W. Bottoms was born on November 1, 1978 to Lawrence Bottoms Jr. and Celestine Bray Bottoms. Derek and his brother, Darian are natives of Atlanta, Georgia.

His father, Lawrence, passed away on October 20, 2019. His mother, Celestine, is on the Board of Commissioners for the Atlanta Commission on Women.

Advertisement

Darian and his wife, Karrie’s 18-year-old son, Darius was shot and killed in 2014. Keisha Lance Bottoms was a councilwoman at that time and the victim was identified as her nephew.

Darius was reportedly mistaken as a rival gang member by the assailants who were arrested and convicted on murder and gang activity charges. His case later featured in ATL Homicide in 2019.

Keisha Lance Bottoms and Derek Bottoms own residences in Atlanta. They also own a home in Martha’s Vineyard which came under scrutiny during her mayoral campaign.

Don’t Miss: Douglas Emhoff – Facts to Know about Kamala Harris’ Husband

Bottoms Met Keisha Lance in Law School

After graduating from Southwest High School in Atlanta, Bottoms went to the University of Georgia and then the Georgia State University School of Law. Atlanta native, Keisha Lance, who is the daughter of R&B icon Major Lance, went to Florida A&M University before pursuing her law degree at Georgie State.

Advertisement

When Keisha was in her first year at law school, she caught the eye of Bottoms who is six years her senior. They celebrated his 28th birthday together and were together for three years before marrying.

Advertisement

Bottoms proposed to her after she returned from a study program at Cambridge University. They married on October 22, 1994 at Atlanta’s Ben Hill United Methodist Church.

Also Read: Chasten Glezman Wiki – Facts to Know about Pete Buttigieg’s Husband

Advertisement

Bottoms and His Wife Adopted Four Children

Derek Bottoms and Keisha Lance Bottoms are parents to four kids, Lincoln, Lennox, Langston (born on March 2, 2008), and Lance (born on April 21, 2002). Lennox is their only daughter and is Lincoln’s twin.

The couple struggled with fertility issues for a long time. With Derek’s encouragement, they decided to adopt their four children.

Now the Bottoms family are major advocates for adoption. They partner with the nonprofit, Family First, which helped them through their adoption processes.

Advertisement

Don’t Miss: Dr. Marc Mallory Wiki: Facts About Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Husband

Derek Bottoms’ Career

Derek Bottoms acquired a BBA in finance from the University of Georgia. He later earned his JD from Georgia State in 1994.

Soon after their wedding, Bottoms embarked on his law career. He worked at the Powell Goldstein law firm from 1994 to 2000.

He handled contract disputes, divorces, personal injury, and some criminal defense cases at the firm. According to the incumbent Atlanta Mayor, Bottoms’ job paid the bills while she could pursue civic work.

For over 20 years, Atlanta’s First Gent has been employed at Home Depot. He started as an associate relations manager and was later promoted to senior counsel. Since 2012, he has been the VP of Employment Practices & Associate Relations at Home Depot.

Also Read: Facts About Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s Wife – Sarah Clarke