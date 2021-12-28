Who is Deebo Samuel’s Girlfriend: Beautiful Mahogany Jones is a Head Turner Every Time & Everywhere!

About Mahogany Jones Known As Mahogany Nicole Jones Gender Female Children Tyshaun Samuel Jr. Siblings Melanie Jones Parents Cassandra Johnson Jones, Jimmy C. Jones Job Model, actress, businesswoman Owns SHADES OF MAHOGANY Alumni North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University Dating Deebo Samuel

Ever since hot and sexy Mahogany Jones has been seen arm-in-arm with her boyfriend American football star Deebo Samuel the media and fans have been curious to know more about this young woman. Just 25 years old right now Mahogany Jones has been successful in several career fields like modeling, day jobs, music videos, and business. She is college-educated and has her swimsuit brand and company called SHADES OF MAHOGANY. She is now in the news because she and Samuel just became parents to a healthy and adorable baby boy. While Jones is quietly nursing her baby boy Samuel is telling the whole world about his new fatherhood status. There is no doubt that as with everything else she does Mahogany Jones will do a great job as a mother. There is surely no stopping this motivated woman!

Mahogany Jones is Now Deebo Samuel’s Baby Mama!

Almost everybody loves colors. Red, Blue, Green, Pink, White, Black, or any other. Name any color and be sure that there are many people out there who love it. However, Deebo Samuel loves “Mahogany!” To be precise Deebo Samuel loves Mahogany Jones! It’s time to let everybody who still doesn’t know into Samuel’s big secret which is pretty much common knowledge!

Mahogany Jones is a stunning, sexy, attractive, intelligent, head-turning, and passionate woman who makes every guy who sees her go “Aah!” She is in the news right now because she has recently become Deebo Samuel’s baby mama!

Ever since this sexy young woman has been seen with American football player Deebo Samuel at social and personal events people have been asking – Who is Deebo Samuel’s girlfriend?

The shutterbugs, the celebrity media, and the sports media have been chasing Mahogany Jones to get some juicy details about her relationship with 25-year-old football wide receiver who is doing such a fantastic job playing for the San Francisco 49ers of the National Football League [NFL]. The talented young man from South Carolina, USA, is making it big in both his professional and personal life.

Who is Mahogany Jones?

As she was born in 1996 in North Carolina, USA, Mahogany Jones’ age is now around 25 years. Even though her full name is Mahogany Nicole Jones she prefers to go by her shorter name Mahogany Jones, and in her young life, she has more achievements than most people would have in their entire lifetime.

Among other things, Mahogany Jones is a model, actress, one-time waitress, businesswoman, music video star, fashion diva, and now most importantly a full-blooded mother as well. That’s right! Mahogany Jones is now Deebo Samuel’s baby mama as well!

Mahogany Jones’ Education is Very Impressive

Mahogany Jones has studied Mathematics at the North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, North Carolina, earning a Bachelor’s degree in this subject. Despite what many people mistakenly assume the A&T in the university’s name does not stand for the behemoth American telecom company that has a massive global business but instead stands the term “Agricultural and Technical” making the name of the University – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. Mahogany Jones graduated in 2019 and almost immediately got down to work.

Mahogany Jones’ Career Took Off Immediately Post College

Given her unique and exotic looks further accentuated by the fact that Mahogany Jones is of African-American origin, it was no surprise that she was offered modeling assignments immediately. She did a great job and soon Mahogany Jones was a model in demand. Her sexy and alluring photographs appeared in many media vehicles especially print and she posed for many famous publications including the Black Diva Magazine. Her attractive fashion sense attracted admirers and fans and further put her on the popularity map.

Jones Has Her Shapely Fingers in Multiple Pies!

Jones worked for a while at the infamous and wildly popular Hooters’ outlet and yes, Mahogany Jones went topless for quite a while right in front of open-mouthed and gaping customers! Thanks to her sexy looks she appeared in several music videos including “We Don’t Love Em” by Hoodrich Pablo Juan & Gucci Mane and also in “Solitaire” by Gucci Mane.

Jones is also an entrepreneur now with her own business called SHADES OF MAHOGANY. Her company Shades of Mahogany designs, launches, and sells the highest quality swimsuits and swimwear that has Mahogany Jones’ personal touch all over them.

Jones Uses All Her Creativity in Her Successful Swimsuit Business

Mahogany Jones has a luscious figure that men would and are dying for and she is using it to full effect by posing as a model for all her swimsuit designs. She appears on her Shades of Mahogany company website in full swimsuit glory and she is riveting. No wonder her sexy and hot products are selling like hotcakes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shades of Mahogany 🤎 (@shopshadesofmahogany)

The reason why her products look so good and are good to use as well is that Jones has always been drawing, designing, sculpting, and creating right from her high school days and now she is putting all that talent to good effect.

Mahogany Jones’ Family Now Has a New Happy Addition!

Jones belongs to a warm African-American family who has always encouraged their children including their daughters to go right ahead and achieve their dreams. Mahogany Jones’ family comprises her mother Cassandra Johnson Jones aged 47 years, her father Jimmy C. Jones aged 49 years, and her elder sister named Melanie Jones aged 26 years.

Now of course she has a new addition to her family – Her blood son whose father is her boyfriend Deebo Samuel! Mahogany Jones and Deebo Samuel have named their new-born son Tyshaun Samuel Jr. Both new parents are now in seventh heaven and proud father Deebo is celebrating this happy event with everyone in the big American football universe.

New Baby Has Taken the Couple’s Happiness Quotient Further Up!

The Mahogany Jones-Deebo Samuel relationship has been in the public eye for a while now and they have been a high-profile couple especially in the African-American community. Both are young, achievers in their respective fields, wildly successful, and popular in the media making them reluctant role models in their community. Now the newly arrived Mahogany Jones-Deebo Samuel baby has further cemented their strong and close relationship and the couple is looking forward to a new and exciting phase of their lives.

Mahogany Jones was already an accomplished person but now becoming Deebo Samuel’s baby mama has added a new dimension to her. The young woman is juggling many hats successfully and there is no reason to believe that she won’t do a great job of the new one of being a young mother!