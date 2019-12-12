About Deanna Daughtry Known As Deanna Gotreau Age 46 Years Birth April 5, 1973 Gender Female Spouse Chris Daughtry November 2000 - Present Children Hannah Price (Hannah Daughtry), Griffin Daughtry, Adalynn Rose, Noah James Siblings Joshua Gotreau, Erin Mcgill Parents Donna Gotreau, Wayne Gotreau Address Nashville, Tennessee Country United States Nationality American Hometown North Carolina

American Idol alum Chris Daughtry was revealed to be the Rottweiler on The Masked Singer this week. While it may have surprised many, some connected the dots through the Rottweiler’s clues. Not only did he allude to Chris and his self-titled band’s music accomplishments, but there were also hints about Chris’s family. Chris and his wife, Deanna Daughtry, caused quite the stir earlier this year by revealing details of their relationship. And it wasn’t the first time. Our Deanna Daughtry wiki has all the details about Chris Daughtry’s wife.

Deanna and Chris Daughtry Married in 2000

Born Deanna Gotreau on April 5, 1973, she, too, is a native of North Carolina like her husband Chris Daughtry. Deanna’s parents, Donna and Wayne Gotreau, had roots in Massachusetts and lived in North Carolina. Donna has been living with Deanna and Chris in Nashville, Tennessee since 2016.

Wayne died in 2018 and is survived by his wife Donna, Deanna and her kids, as well as Deanna’s siblings, Erin Mcgill and Joshua, and their children.

Chris Daughtry, an aspiring musician, had been dating Deanna, a licensed massage therapist who is older than him by six years, long before he’d come on American Idol in 2006. They married on November 11, 2000, when Chris was 20 years old and still had a head full of hair.

Chris went on to achieve overnight fame on American Idol season 5, where he finished fourth. Before that, he and his father-in-law worked at Crown car dealerships in Greensboro.

Back then, Wayne, Donna, and Deanna were regular features in the local news and at Idol viewing parties as Chris made it through week after week.

Deanna Has Two Children from a Previous Relationship

Chris and Deanna are parents to twin children, Adalynn Rose and Noah James, born on November 17, 2010. But Chris has also helped raise Deanna’s two children from her previous relationship.

Hannah Price, born September 7, 1996, and Griffin, born June 30, 1998, are Deanna’s children from her relationships before Chris. When she married Chris, she had been raising them as a single mom.

Hannah has gone through a turbulent 2018. Aside from losing her biological father to suicide, she was shot in the face in October 2018. The official reports of the incident aren’t available, but according to the GoFundMe page she set up for her medical expenses, she had to get a prosthetic eye and reconstructive surgery.

Chris and Deanna are also grandparents to Liam Christopher Daughtry, through Hannah or Griffin.

Deanna Revealed She Is Bisexual

The Daughtrys’ marriage has been through its fair share of ups and downs. Not only was Chris’ infidelity after finding fame a heavy burden on their relationship, but they also struggled with Deanna’s sexual identity crisis.

After being in the closet for years, Deanna came out as bisexual through Daughtry’s song, “As You Are.” Chris and a handful of people knew about Deanna’s sexual orientation, but she had never spoken openly about it in the past.

She translated her struggles into poetry, writing a sheet of lyrics she’d hand over to her musician husband. Her lyrics inspired him to compose “As You Are” and release the track, thus revealing his wife is bisexual.

Before they’d date, Deanna had confided in Chris about her past marriage and divorce with Hannah’s father, and a relationship with a woman. She’d finally embrace her bisexuality through therapy and growth.

In a rare candid interview together back in June, Chris and Deanna revealed the hard-earned stability they found in their marriage. With his Idol fame and platinum-selling albums, he was touring a lot and frequently away from Deanna and their kids. That was when he admitted to cheating on Deanna.

Chris nonetheless expressed his regret and guilt over his infidelity and worked to fix their marriage. “I think we’ve been committed enough to learn as we go and realize that we’re still trying to figure it out,” Chris said at that time.

“It’s like the universe knew that we were going to help each other grow,” said Deanna. “and each of us was going to be exactly what the other needed.”

