Meet Phoenix Suns Deandre Ayton’s Girlfriend, Anissa Evans

About Anissa Evans Age 22 Years Birth March 25, 2000 Nassau, Bahamas Children Deandre Ayton Jr Siblings Sienna, Meliyah, Dreson Parents Andrae Evans (Father), Dr. Melissa Evans (Mother) Job Social media model Alumni Jupiter High School, University of Tampa

With his excellent play, Deandre Ayton has elevated the Phoenix Suns to the top of the league. But now, the NBA center is dealing with a hip injury during another successful season, and Suns Nation hopes he will return to the court soon. Deandre Ayton’s girlfriend, Anissa Evans, is a regular at his games and sometimes even brings their son to see his dad play. The Bahamian beauty has captivated the attention of countless admirers, and now they want to know everything about her. So, we reveal her full background in this Anissa Evans wiki.

Anissa Evans’ Family

Anissa Evans was born in Nassau, Bahamas, on March 25, 2000. Her parents are Andrae Evans and Dr. Melissa Evans.

Andrae Evans is an artist and owner of The Art Room. Meanwhile, her mom is a sleep specialist and director of Sleep Solutions Co. Ltd.

Advertisement

Anissa Evans was raised in a close-knit family alongside her sisters, Sienna and Meliyah Evans. She also has a younger brother, Dreson Evans.

Sienna Evans was appointed Miss World 2021 and represented the Bahamas at the 70th Miss World in Puerto Rico. And sister Meliyah Evans studies and lives in Tampa, while her brother turned 14 in 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @flxw.niss Advertisement

Advertisement

Anissa Evans’ Education and Career

Anissa Evans attended Jupiter High School in Florida until 2017 and graduated from the University of Tampa. Currently, she is an Instagram model with over 21k followers.

Evans also owns a workout clothing line called AME Collections. Moreover, she and Deandre Ayton have a website that is not currently active.

Anissa Evans and Deandre Ayton’s Relationship and Kids

Deandre Ayton and Anissa Evans are natives of Nassau, Bahamas. Although how they first connected and started dating is unclear, they allegedly have been together for a while.

Advertisement

On August 23, 2021, the NBA player shared a photo for the first time on social media with Evans and their son, captioning it, “Mi Familia ❤️.”

Meanwhile, Deandre Ayton’s girlfriend, Anissa Evans, made their relationship Instagram-official in June 2022 and said, “Obsessed w/ mine.”

Their son, Deandre Ayton Jr., was born on March 6, 2021.

Advertisement

Also Read: Meet NFL CB Greedy Williams’ Girlfriend, Taquana Houston

Reportedly, the pair split up multiple times over another woman but reconciled in 2019. However, they never commented about their alleged breakup.