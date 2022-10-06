Meet Cleveland Cavaliers Dean Wade’s Wife, Kayla Wade

About Kayla Wade Known As Michaela Goth Age 25 Years Birth March 31, 1997 Madison, Wisconsin Spouse Dean Wade (August 2022-Present) Siblings Megan Parents Herman Goth (Father), Beth Mueller (Mother) Nationality American Alumni DeForest High School, Kansas State University Awards All-Big 12 honoree

Cleveland Cavaliers signed forward Dean Wade to a multi-year contract extension on September 27, 2022. His consistent good performance paved the way for the contract extension. The NBA player is also making progress on the personal front. He recently married a former basketball player Kayla, and that piqued the interest of his followers. Kayla is a former star basketball player and All-Big 12 honoree from Kansas State. Get to know more about Dean Wade’s wife, Kayla Wade, in this wiki.

Kayla Wade’s Family

Kayla Wade (nee Michaela Goth) was born on March 31, 1997, in Madison, Wisconsin. She is one of the two daughters born to Herman Goth and Beth Mueller. Her dad is a general manager at JX Leasing Inc, a transportation service provider.

Kayla’s older sister Megan is an alumnus of Madison Area Technical College and an accounting associate.

Kayla Wade’s Education and Career

Kayla went to DeForest High School. She received BBA in accounting and a masters in the accountancy concurrent program from Kansas State University in 2019.

Dean Wade’s wife also played basketball in high school and college. She is the 20th player in program history with 1,253 career points and fourth in school history with 540 career assists.

Moreover, Kayla is the first one to play consecutive seasons of 400 or more points. The former basketball player is also the 41st player in K-State women’s basketball history to have 1,000 or more career points.

In 2019, Wade interned with EY, one of the largest professional services networks in the world. Later in 2021, she joined the firm as a full-time employee. However, her current work status is not known.

Dean Wade and Kayla Wade’s Relationship

Dean and Wade started dating each other in 2016. Dean calls her the most loving and caring person in his life.

He popped the question to his then-girlfriend on August 31, 2021, at the same place where they first met (St. John, Kansas). A year later, on August 20, the couple tied the knot in Manhattan.