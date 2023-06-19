Meet PGA Pro Davis Thompson’s Wife, Holly Grace Robinson

About Holly Grace Robinson Age 25 Years Birth April 4, 1998 Auburn, Alabama Spouse Davis Thompson’ (2023-present) Siblings Hayley Williams, Hayden DeGrange Parents Eric Robinson (Father), Stacy Robinson (Mother) Nationality American Alumni Auburn University

Since graduating from the University of Georgia, Davis Thompson has risen to prominence in the golfing world. In 2020 and 2021, he was ranked one among amateurs. And in January 2023, he made the headlines after he topped the leaderboard at The American Express. The golfer’s personal life is blossoming at the same time as his professional success. He is the latest to enter the married club of athletes. Davis Thompson’s wife, Holly Grace Robinson, has been with him since 2020, and she’s now enjoying the PGA life. We reveal more about Davis Thompson’s wife in this Holly Grace Robinson wiki.

Holly Grace Robinson’s Family

Holly Grace Robinson was born to Eric and Stacy Robinson on April 4, 1998, in Auburn, Alabama.

Her dad is a pain medicine specialist and has over 27 years of experience in the medical field. He owns Auburn Pain Specialists, LLC, which is an interventional pain clinic dedicated to relieving individuals with both chronic and acute pain.

Her mom was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, carcinoid, in January 2019. In November 2019, Holly’s dad shared an update on Facebook, saying, “Tumor growth in the liver has been just under 1cm over the last 3 months while on Lanreatide. It is such an emotional roller coaster, with good news one day and bad news the next. Thank you for your prayers and for reaching out to her during this time. It has meant a lot to her! We would rather have heard no growth, but so be it.” After that, the family hasn’t shared any updates on her cancer.

Holly was raised alongside two beautiful sisters, the oldest, Hayley Williams, and the middle one Hayden DeGrange.

Holly Grace Robinson’s Education and Career

Holly earned a BS in apparel merchandising, design, and production management from Auburn University in 2021.

Before that, she interned with Behind The Glass, a women’s clothing in Auburn, and Ivory & White Bridal Boutique.

However, her current work status is unclear.

Holly Grace Robinson and Davis Thompson’s Relationship

Holly Grace Robinson and Davis Thompson have been in a relationship since 2020. It is unclear how the couple met and started dating. However, Holly’s dad mentioned in a Facebook post that Davis had a crush on Holly since high school and adored her long ago.

The golfer popped the question to his then-girlfriend in November 2022 in Auburn, Alabama.

The adoring couple got married on May 27, 2023, in Auburn in the presence of close friends and family.