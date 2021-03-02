David Tafuri Wiki: Facts about the International Law Attorney on Fox News

About David Michael Tafuri Age 51 Years Birth February 8, 1970 Cincinnati Parents Mike Tafuri, Diane Hattem Tafuri Alumni Emory University, Georgetown University Law Center Works For Arent Fox (International Law Firm) as partner Worked for US Department of State (2006-07) Squire Patton Boggs (2008-15) Dentons (2015-21) Fiance Anastasia Vakula (engaged since Sep 2020)

David Tafuri recently featured on Tucker Carlson Tonight, and has impressed Fox News viewers with his insight on international law. Tafuri previously worked for the U.S. government in Iraq for more than a year helping to rebuild the war-torn country’s legal system. As one of the leading experts on U.S. foreign policies in the Middle East and other regions, it’s no surprise that networks and publications seek his commentary on the U.S.’s overseas strategies. This David Tafuri wiki reveals more on his accomplished career.

David Tafuri’s Family

David Michael Tafuri was born on February 8, 1970. His parents, Mike Tafuri and Diane Hattem Tafuri, raised him in Cincinnati.

Mike and Diane run an Irish pub, the Dingle House, in Cincinnati. New York native Diane is also a realtor with three decades of experience.

David Tafuri’s Career

After earning his bachelor’s degree in political science from Emory University in 1992, David Tafuri pursued his law degree at Georgetown University Law Center. Along with the JD he earned in 1996, he was active in the Student Government Association, the National Trial Mock Team, and The Tax Lawyer journal.

Tafuri’s resume boasts a stint with the U.S. Department of State from 2006 to 2007. He was based in the U.S. embassy in Baghdad as a Rule of Law Coordinator for Iraq. The position included working with the chief justice of Iraq and other authorities to rebuild the local justice system, as well as advising the U.S. ambassador on the local justice system.

He returned to the U.S. and settled in Washington, D.C. He was a partner in the D.C.-based law firm Squire Patton Boggs from 2008 to 2015. He was later a partner at Dentons until February 2021.

Tafuri’s previous job also made him a credible commentator on foreign policies. He’s often featured on Fox News, BBC, CNN, and other broadcasts.

He also provides insight into U.S. foreign policy in publications like The Washington Post, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Hill.

As of February 2021, Tafuri has been a partner at the international law firm Arent Fox. He’s also had regular appearances on news panels.

David Tafuri’s Relationship

The attorney has been in a relationship with Anastasia Vakula since 2017. Vakula is a Ukrainian model signed with CGM Models.

Tafuri and Vakula got engaged in September 2020. They would later have a viral moment this year after President Biden’s inauguration.

They were photographed together at a site in downtown Washington where protests had previously broken out after the November 3, 2020 election results. Vakula and Tafuri were ecstatic about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ victory and were celebrating at the Black Lives Matter Plaza.