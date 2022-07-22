David Schechter Leaving WFAA: Where Is the “Verify Road Trip” Anchor Going?

David Schechter spent the majority of his career at WFAA and not only brought detailed coverage of latest happenings to Dallas residents, he also produced award-winning segments. Now the veteran journalist is stepping back from broadcast home of 16 years. David Schechter announced he is leaving WFAA in July 2022. Naturally his longtime viewers want to know why the host of Verify Road Trip is leaving the station and where is he going next. The burning question is if his new job would take him away from Dallas. Here’s what David Schechter said about leaving WFAA.

David Schechter Wrapped Last Day at WFAA

David Schechter graduated from the University of Michigan with a BA in communications in 1993 and began his career at an Iowa news station. He has worked as a reporter at stations in Ohio, Missouri, and Minnesota.

He came to Dallas, Texas in 2006 where he was welcomed as a reporter on WFAA. He spent the longest stretch of his career here, produced and hosted Verify Road Trip, and became a major presence in the local community.

Verify is also the winner of duPont-Columbia Silver Baton by Columbia Journalism School. His coverage of climate change especially became a topic of conscious discussion on social media.

💔 You make the world a better place, @DavidSchechter. It’s been a privilege to be your colleague and I’m gonna miss you more than I can explain! Incredible journalist.

— Teresa Woodard (@twoodard8) July 21, 2022

Naturally WFAA viewers were disappointed when David Schechter announced he is stepping away from the station. His last day on air was on July 21.

WFAA gave the anchor a fitting farewell on his last broadcast on Channel 8. During the broadcast, he revealed he is leaving for a “really interesting opportunity.” He hasn’t stated what his next venture is yet. So keep your eyes peeled on his social media pages for updates.