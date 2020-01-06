About David William Rooklin Age 39 Years Birth June 21, 1980 Gender Male Spouse Ilana Glazer February 2017 - Present Address Brooklyn, New York Country United States Nationality American Job Computational Biologist Owns Redesign Science Alumni NYU, Oberlin College Hometown Media, Pennsylvania

Broad City may have wrapped in 2019 but Ilana Glazer is far from having a laid back 2020. The comedienne kicks of the new year with an Amazon Prime original stand-up special, Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning. This might be her first stand-up in a while since dedicating all her time to making Broad City a massive hit. She portrayed a more dramatic version of herself on the web series-turned-TV show. But in real life, she’s even better. Not only is Ilana Wexler a politically outspoken funny woman, she’s also happily married and likes to talk about her man. In case you haven’t heard, Ilana Glazer tied the knot with David Rooklin some years ago. He’s a non-celebrity so there’s a lot of curiosity about him. That’s why we’ve got David Rooklin’s wiki so this guy can share some of his woke wife’s spotlight.

David Rooklin Is from Pennsylvania

Born on June 21, 1980, David William Rooklin hails from Media in Pennsylvania’s Delaware County. After growing up there, he briefly lived in Ohio where he attended Oberlin College.

Rooklin would later move to Boulder, Colorado where he worked at the University of Colorado. In 2006, his doctorate studies brought him to New York University but he wouldn’t call New York his home till 2008.

Rooklin and Ilana Glazer reside in Brooklyn, New York. After more than a decade at NYU, he now has his own company.

Rooklin Is a Computational Biologist

Armed with a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Oberlin College, Rooklin spent a year as a research technician at the University of Colorado at Boulder soon after graduating in 2002. He went on to pursue a PhD in computational biology at NYU from 2006 to 2012.

During that time he was a TA, adjunct teacher, a doctoral student and a research assistant at NYU. Together with his fellow chemistry majors, he won first place in the technology category of NYU’s Entrepreneur’s Challenge in 2016.

A $75,000 prize from the contest went towards Rooklin and his team’s startup, Redesign Science. After leaving NYU, Rooklin has been focused on Redesign Science since 2017 which he co-founded. The computational chemistry company works on emerging drug discovery.

Rooklin and Glazer Secretly Married in 2017

From his Facebook, it seems that Rooklin began dating Ilana Glazer when he arrived in New York and she was a rising comedian and one half of the genius behind Broad City. After several years together, Glazer married her beau on February 25, 2017.

Broad City had been making waves on Comedy Central then and Rooklin was in the process of building Redesign Science then. Despite the attention on Glazer and her personal life, she managed to have a super secret ceremony at a City Hall in Brooklyn.

A friend of Glazer’s shared a picture of the newlyweds on Instagram in March 2017, congratulating them on their wedding. It was then did Glazer’s fans finally find out that she’s off the market.

When Kelly Ripa asked the comedian about her wedding on Live With Kelly and Ryan, Glazer said “It came together kind of quickly,” adding, “Just because it was all there already… It was crazy. It was pretty casual and just chill.”

“I met him after FX passed [on Broad City] and before Comedy Central picked up the show. I was very humbled,” recalled Glazer. “He’s in science so he doesn’t know comedy. We met in Washington Square Park and we just made eyes and it was like, ‘Damn.’”

After their intimate wedding, the couple enjoyed an adventurous honeymoon in Iceland.

