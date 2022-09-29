David Louie Leaving ABC7: Is the San Francisco Reporter Retiring?

For 50 years, the residents of San Francisco have known David Louie for his excellent reporting. Half a century in broadcast news is a huge deal, and many people must have grown up watching the reporter. So viewers were naturally saddened when they heard David Louie is leaving ABC7. Bay Area locals are now wondering if he is retiring or going for a new job. Here’s what the veteran reporter said about his departure from KGO-TV.

David Louie Exits ABC7

In 1972, David Louie received a BS in Journalism, Broadcast Journalism, and Russian from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

During his undergraduate studies at university, he was a summer intern with the NBC News Bureau at WKYC-TV Cleveland in 1968 and worked as a reporter intern in C-land’s WEWS-TV in 1969. From 1969 to 1971, Louie was a vacation relief news writer and assignment editor with the NBC News Bureau at WMAQ-TV and ABC-owned WLS-TV, both in Chicago.

He joined the Bay Area’s KGO-TV as a technology reporter in 1972, when the program was known as News Scene. While at KGO, he was also an assistant news director for Detroit’s WXYZ-TV.

David Louie has been one of the few longest-serving reporters in the broadcasting industry and was one of the first Asian American TV reporters in the Bay Area.

Between 1990 and 1992, he served as the national president of the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA) and the chairman of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences from 1990 to 1996.

The veteran reporter has covered numerous significant events in the Bay Area, such as the Loma Prieta earthquake and the kidnapping of Patty Hearst. Just after the attacks of September 11, 2001, he was the first to interview Norm Mineta, who was then the secretary of transportation.

Such are memories of the long-time reporter, and people feel very connected to him. When David Louie announced he is leaving ABC7, the news was met with dejected reactions.

He announced his retirement on September 27, 2022. While he officially retires on October 1, 2022, his last day on-air was on September 27.

As for David Louie’s plans after leaving San Francisco behind? The reporter has not revealed them yet. However, he plans to use social media to maintain contact with the public. In a few days, his official social media account will be down. But he has promised to stay connected through his personal account.