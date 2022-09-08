Dave Peck has become the favorite sports anchor of Bangor on FOX ABC Maine in his two years at WVII-TV. Fans especially liked his coverage of high school athletics and hockey. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of his career. Dave Peck announced he is leaving FOX ABC Maine in September 2022. His announcement surprised his viewers. Their next question is whether or not the news anchor’s new position will need him to relocate from Bangor. Thankfully, the anchor has addressed most of their concerns.

Dave Peck to Exit Fox ABC Maine

Dave Peck was born and raised in Old Lyme, Connecticut, New England. He earned a BA in history from Bowdoin College in 2019 before attending Northwestern University to earn his master’s degree in journalism.

Dave played varsity football and baseball for the Polar Bears when he first got to Bowdoin, but he had to stop because he got injured. He moved into media, working for Radio MidCoast WCME in Brunswick and the Bowdoin Athletic Department.

Peck interned at NBC 10 Boston from June 2019 to September 2019. Then, he joined WVII-TV as a sports reporter and anchor in 2020. He was promoted to sports director in 2021. The sports anchor also serves as co-host of the Morning Roast on 92.9 The Ticket.

Dave Peck Leaves Bangor for Connecticut

The anchor has a strong bond with FOX ABC Maine. Consequently, they were saddened when they heard Dave Peck was leaving FOX ABC Maine. His last day on the broadcast will be September 12, 2022, and he will start his new job on September 19 in Connecticut.

Dave Peck is joining NBC Connecticut as a news and sports reporter. At the station, he will work alongside Caitlin Burchill and Taylor Kinzler.