Dave Bondy has been covering all the latest happenings in Michigan for over a decade collectively through a very illustrious career. He’s now hanging up the mic and switching professional trajectories. After announcing he is leaving Mid-Michigan Now, Dave Bondy revealed he’s got new plans in the works. Naturally, longtime WEYI viewers want to know where he is going next and if his new venture will keep him in Michigan. Find out what Dave Bondy said about leaving WEYI here.

Dave Bondy Steps Away from News

Dave Bondy grew up in the Detroit suburb of Wayne and graduated from Westland John Glenn in 1993. He earned a bachelor’s degree in communications and media studies from Eastern Michigan University in 1998.

He started his career immediately after graduation at Indiana’s WEVV. After a year-long stint at North Carolina’s WECT, he returned to Michigan in 2002.

Bondy spent over five years anchoring and reporting in Saginaw’s WNEM before moving to Alabama in 2007. He spent the next three years reporting at WBRC and then relocating to the Pittsburgh market as a reporter for WPXI-TV in 2010.

Today is my last day at Mid-Michigan NOW. I will still be in Mid-Michigan. I will have some news in the future as to what I will be doing. Sign up to my newsletter here to make sure stay connected with me —> https://t.co/NgvFcXvSlS @SubstackInc pic.twitter.com/trCNQ6oZxF — Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) April 4, 2023

In 2015, Dave Bondy moved to Flint, Michigan, and joined WEYI as an anchor and reporter. He also worked with the web team of the station and added content to the station’s social media platforms.

In his 25 years as a journalist, Dave has covered a wide range of national topics, including interviews with several presidents. And now he has announced his retirement from television news.

Dave Bondy is leaving Mid-Michigan Now for a new chapter in his life. There are rumors of him being laid off by the TV station, but Dave, while refuting the rumors, says, “I was not laid off, I left on my own. I will have some news in the near future but I am NOT going away and my voice will continue.”

Furthermore, the anchor has cleared that he is no longer a media member, and he will reveal more about his future adventure in the coming days. Another important thing is that Dave is not going anywhere and will stay in Mid-Michigan. Also, he wrapped up his last day on the broadcast on April 4, 2023.

Dave has asked his followers to sign up for his newsletter to stay connected with him. Here is the link to his newsletter: https://davebondy.substack.com/