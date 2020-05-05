“Dateline NBC: What Happened to the Children” Where Are They Now? Update on Lori and Chad

Dateline NBC did an in-depth coverage of the case of the missing Idaho children who have been missing since late 2019. Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan’s disappearance remains unsolved and their mother Lori Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell are the primary suspects. As the case is ongoing more details unravel that was revealed on Dateline NBC: What Happened to the Children. As the search for the missing children continues, viewers and social media users want to know where Lori and Chad are now.

What Happened to Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan?

Lori Vallow had a son, Colby Ryan and a daughter, Tylee Ryan with her ex-husband, Joseph Ryan. Lori and Joseph divorced in 2004 and she married Charles Vallow two years later.

Lori and Charles adopted Joshua “JJ” Vallow in 2014. JJ is Charles’ sister’s grandson who initially cared for him before he was diagnosed with autism. When JJ’s grandparents could no longer care for him, Charles took him in.

Advertisement

Also Read: All The Details On Jessica Reid-Gregory Fester Case Featured in Netflix’s “The Confession Tapes”

Tylee took to the role of a big sister well. According to Colby, she was like a mother to JJ. Colby has not seen his sister and brother since September 2019 and his mother married for the fifth time with one Chad Daybell.

Police state that seven-year-old JJ was last seen on September 23, when Lori told his Rexburg School that he would no longer be attending classes. 17-year-old Tylee was last seen on September 8 at Yellowstone National Park with her mother, brother, and uncle.

The Daybells never reported the children missing. However, their relatives had expressed concern about the missing children.

Joseph Ryan died in 2018 of an apparent heart attack. The following year, Lori’s brother Alex Cox shot and killed Charles Vallow on July 11, 2019. Cox claimed it was in self defense but he too died on December 12, 2019 of unknown causes.

Advertisement

Don’t Miss: Netflix’s “Exhibit A” Norma Jean Clark Case, What Happened? Where is She Now? Details and Facts to Know

Advertisement

Lori and Chad Daybell Are Suspected in the Children’s Disappearance

The circumstances surround the disappearances of JJ and Tylee and the deaths of the people around them have been suspicious, to say the least. And all fingers point to Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell.

Chad Daybell, a doomsday fanatic, was married to Tammy Daybell for over three decades and had five children. However, Tammy mysteriously died on October 19, 2019. Although Chad claimed she died in her sleep of natural causes, authorities exhumed her body later claiming that the circumstances where suspicious.

JJ and Tylee had been missing for weeks around that time. Their absence was especially conspicuous when Lori and Chad married in Hawaii, within two weeks of Tammy’s death.

Advertisement

People who knew Lori said that she had changed in 2019 when she became obsessed with doomsday theories. That also connected her to Chad, an author of several books on the theme.

Also Read: George Powell, Netflix’s “Exhibit A” Explored How ‘Junk Science’ Sent Him to Prison

She was spouting apocalyptic beliefs and near-death experiences and visions. Disturbing emails exchanged between her and Chad in 2018 reveal she asked him to check if her children were possessed by “light or dark spirits.” Tylee and her father, Joseph, were determined to be “dark spirits” while JJ was allegedly a “light spirit.”

Advertisement

Charles Vallow had become increasingly suspicious of her relationship with Daybell and her own mental state. In his petition for divorce, he had explained his concerns and also her threats against him if he tried to stop her. Cox killed Charles before the divorce was finalized.

After Charles died, Lori moved Tylee and JJ to Rexburg, Idaho where Chad and Tammy lived with their children. The children would never be seen again before Tammy’s death.

Their absence in Chad and Lori’s wedding raised alarms for Tylee and JJ’s relatives. The couple reportedly told those around them that Tylee died years ago and Lori didn’t have any minor children.

The concerned relatives asked Idaho police to perform a welfare check on JJ in November. The newlywed Daybells claimed that JJ was visiting a family friend in Arizona.

Police were unable to locate both kids resulting in a search warrant for the Daybells resident. However, when cops returned to Chad and Lori’s, they were absconding.

Authorities determined that running away instead of cooperating with investigators to find their kids is suspicious behavior. While they looked into Tammy’s and Alex Cox’s mysterious deaths, they kept the search for JJ and Tylee on.

Don’t Miss: Gabriel Fernandez Wiki – The Story Behind Netflix’s Most Shocking True Crime Series

Where Are Lori and Chad Daybell?

A case of missing children and suspects on the run resulted in a massive investigation on December 20, 2019, with support from the FBI across multiple states. Investigators believed that the children were not with Lori, but she knew what happened to them and wasn’t forthcoming.

Moreover, Lori’s niece’s Melani and her husband, Brandon Boudreaux divorced in May 2019 with Brandon claiming his wife was also very involved in Lori’s doomsday beliefs. Shortly before Tammy’s death, someone shot at Brandon. Investigators found that the shooter was in a vehicle registered to the late Charles Vallow.

In a desperate attempt to find out what happened to his younger siblings, Colby posted a YouTube video in January 2020 pleading to his mother to reveal the truth. JJ’s biological relatives also offered a monetary reward for any information on the children.

Also Read: Pearl Fernandez Wiki – Facts About Gabriel Fernandez’s Mother

On February 20, Lori was arrested in Hawaii where she and Chad had fled to. She was extradited to Idaho where she is on trial.

Lori has been charged with felony child desertion charges, resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court. She was initially held on a $5.0 million bond which has since been reduced to $1.0 million.

While in custody at Madison County jail, Lori made her first appearance in court in May 2020 to request a reduction in her bail amount. Her defense attorneys cited a variety of reasons including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to bring down the bail amount.

As the pandemic is infecting prison inmates too, there have been queries of whether Lori, who prefers to be addressed as Daybell now, would be released. However, the Madison County Sheriff’s department denied that any inmates will be released.

Chad Daybell is also reportedly in custody but he’s currently not facing any charges in relation to the missing children and suspicious deaths. He and Lori are represented by the same lawyer.

Don’t Miss: Anthony Avalos Wiki; Child Abuse Story Similar to Gabriel Fernandez