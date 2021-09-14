Dante Deiana Wiki: Facts about ABC7 Meteorologist Cheryl Scott’s Fiance

About Dante Deiana Age 38 Years Birth October 13, 1982 Worcester, Massachusetts Gender Male Siblings Audra, Jackie Job DJ Alumni Loyola University Chicago, St. John’s High School Works For Barstool Sports (as writer and contributor) Ethnicity Italian Worked for Barstool Blackout Tour Radio shows like SiriusXM and KIIS FM Engaged to Cheryl Scott

Chicago natives are familiar with the longtime ABC7 meteorologist, Cheryl Scott. But they can’t help the curiosity about her personal life either. Social media users often ask if Cheryl Scott is in a relationship. Back in 2018, ABC7 viewers couldn’t stop gushing about Cheryl Scott’s engagement to her boyfriend, Dante Deiana. You’d have to be living under a rock to not know Chicago’s most popular DJ Dante the Don. They’ve been together for a long time but there’s very little known about Scott’s husband-to-be. So we reveal more about Cheryl Scott’s fiancé in Dante Deiana’s wiki.

Dante Deiana’s Ethnicity

Dante Deiana was born on October 13, 1982 and hails from Worcester, Massachusetts. He has two sisters, Audra and Jackie.

According to his Instagram post, Dante, Audra and Jackie are of Italian descent. Dante learned from his grandmother, Elnora, that their family migrated to North America from the Pazzano region and the fishing town of Fano in Italy. The family settled in Massachusetts where they still are.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dante (@primadante)

Dante’s grandmother, Elnora “Ellie” Rubin, was a designer and entrepreneur. After selling off a successful business, she worked with Splash and redesigned Cape Cod’s famous, Chatham Bar Inn.

Advertisement

Dante Deiana’s Career

Dante Deiana is well known in Chicago as a DJ sought by celebrities. But he first began his professional life on a different trajectory.

Advertisement

He got his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and political science from Loyola University Chicago in 2005 and was pursuing law. He was a clerk at law firms initially but had been miserable in that job.

He had been DJing on the side since he was a freshman at St. John’s High School. When the opportunity in the entertainment business came, his mother was very supportive. However, Deiana said that his relationship with his father had been strained long before for him to support his new path.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dante (@primadante)

Advertisement

Deiana had first thought of earning money through DJing professionally for a year and saving up for law school. That was till he was getting booked at some of the hottest spots in Chicago and even playing mixes for Chicago Bulls and Chicago Cubs games.

Dante Deiana has caught the eye of Miley Cyrus who booked him as an opening act for her concerts. He met and performed with a lot more famous names when he headlined the Barstool Blackout Tour. His Patriots fan dream came true when Rob Gronkowski called him to play at his party with the other Patriots.

Since 2001, he has been operating an LLC under his high school DJ name, Dante the Don. Dante Deiana was a partner at Outfit Events for over five years and at Premier Event Marketing for another two years. He also played for radio shows like SiriusXM and KIIS FM.

Deiana had never planned to DJ forever and he expressed in branching out into other businesses. Since becoming an entrepreneur, he has been a partner at Forward Hospitality Group and Uproar Hospitality Group. He is both partner and entertainment director at Magnolia Café + Donuts. Deiana has been a writer and contributor for Barstool Sports since 2008 as well.

Dante Deiana and Cheryl Scott’s Relationship

Dante Deiana has been in a relationship with ABC7 meteorologist, Cheryl Scott at least since 2016. They reportedly met at a charity event in Chicago and have been together for a long time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dante (@primadante)

Back in 2018, Scott took time off broadcast to go on a vacation with her longtime boyfriend where Deiana proposed. Deiana got down on one knee on July 10, 2018 at the top of the dormant Haleakala volcano when they were in Hawaii. Scott announced their engagement on ABC7 as soon as she was back.