Danielle Uliano Leaving News4JAX: Where Is the Jacksonville Meteorologist Going?

Danielle Uliano has always provided pleasant and informative weather forecasts for the residents of Jacksonville. Since she joined WJXT three years ago, she has become their favorite meteorologist. Recently, Danielle Uliano announced that she is leaving News4JAX in September 2022. WJXT Channel 4 viewers naturally had questions about her departure from the station. They want to know where she is going next and if her new job will also take her away from Jacksonville. Find out what Danielle Uliano said about leaving News4JAX.

Danielle Uliano Exits News4JAX

Danielle Uliano studied meteorology at the University of South Alabama from 2012 to 2016. She interned at Wilmington, North Carolina’s WWAY-TV in 2015 and Mobile, Alabama’s WKRG-TV’s News 5 in 2016.

After graduating, Uliano joined KQTV in St. Joseph, Missouri, as a weekend meteorologist. In 2017, she joined WVLA-TV in Baton Rouge, Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Uliano joined WJXT before the start of the pandemic in September 2019. Since then, she has been forecasting the weekend weather and reporting on climate, environment, and other issues throughout the week.

When WJXT viewers learned Danielle Uliano was leaving News4JAX, they were sad. But at the same time, they are happy that she is following her career aspirations.

On September 14, 2022, Uliano announced on Facebook that she was leaving the station in a few weeks. She has decided to step back from working in the media industry and switch to a new career. However, she will be keeping her Facebook page to stay in touch with her followers and share weather updates from time to time.

Also Read: Trevor Gibbs Leaving Fox 54: Where Is the Georgia Meteorologist Going?

Advertisement

Furthermore, Danielle Uliano made it clear that she is not leaving Jacksonville and will stay in the city to focus on new adventures.