A favourite Charleston personality is bidding farewell to her network home this month. Danielle Prinz, who has been Live 5’s weather girl for more than three years, announced her departure from the station. Why is Danielle Prinz leaving Live 5 News? Charleston natives will be happy to know that she isn’t going anywhere except to new career opportunities.

Danielle Prinz Announces Departure from Live 5 News

New Jersey native Danielle Prinz graduated from the University of Florida and Mississippi State University with degrees in meteorology. After her initial broadcast career in Florida, she came to Charleston, South Carolina in 2017.

She started with traffic news in 2017 before moving to a full-time weather news position on the station. But, after almost four years, Prinz is set to leave.

Prinz’s colleague, Bill Walsh, tweeted that Danielle Prinz is leaving Live 5 News for “new and exciting career adventures!”

Bittersweet day today as our own @DanielleLive5 getting ready to set sail for new and exciting career adventures! Wishing her all the best. She will be missed @Live5News pic.twitter.com/PvXKusN6jC — Bill Walsh (@BILLWALSHTV) October 14, 2020

Prinz, too, confirmed her departure with a statement on her Facebook page. She stated that she is not leaving Charleston, but didn’t hint at her next job.

Charleston hopes to find Danielle Prinz on a new station soon.

