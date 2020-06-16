About Danielle Nicholas Bryk Age 47 Years Birth November 2, 1972 Canada Gender Female Spouse Greg Bryk March 1996 - Present Children Dempsey Bryk, William “Billy” Nicholas Bryk, Ella Bryk Siblings Terry Nicholas Nationality Canadian Job Interior Designer Alumni Parsons New School, Queen’s University Shows Bryk in Time, Bryk Cottage, Building Bryks, Home to Win, Generation Renovation: Lake House

Danielle Nicholas Bryk knows better than anyone the challenges of designing the perfect family space. Her marriage to Frontier actor, Greg Bryk and their family inspired her passion for decorating spaces. Her talent has led to multiple home reno shows, some of them designing spaces for her own family. Now she’s bringing her design expertise to HGTV’s Generation Renovation: Lake House where she redesigns a lake house to have a low carbon footprint. She’s no newbie to the home reno genre, but if you haven’t caught up with this amazing decorator already, our Danielle Nicholas Bryk wiki is the perfect primer on her.

Danielle Bryk Is an Interior Designer Featured on TV

Born Danielle Nicholas on November 2, 1972 and is a native of Canada. She is the youngest of four siblings, including Terry Nicholas who featured in the show, Bryk Cottage.

As a child, Danielle was inclined to design, constantly rearranging the furniture of their family home. Her mother too was nothing short of a decorator herself. It was after Danielle became a mom that she also rediscovered her passion and became a professional interior designer.

Greg’s growing acting career took them places and they moved a lot. But the then-new parents didn’t have much money to fix every home they moved into. That’s where Danielle’s design talent kicked in and she fixed and decorated spaces herself.

Her carpentry and painting skills evolved and she was being sought by others to renovate their houses. That’s when she got licensed and insured as a professional decorator.

A graduate of Queen’s University in Kingston, Canada, she went on to study design at Parsons New School in New York City.

Danielle Bryk starred in multiple home reno shows like Bryk in Time, Bryk Cottage, Building Bryks, and Home to Win. Danielle and Greg transformed a dilapidated, three-story drug-addict haunt into a home for them and their kids. The whole renovation process was documented on their own HGTV show.

Generation Renovation: Lake House is her latest show that premiered on HGTV on June 15. Bryk attempts to renovate a lake house to have a low carbon footprint in this new show.

Her sister, Terry, is a fashion graduate and a frequent collaborator in her business. She not only styles Bryk for her TV appearances, but she also styles the homes Danielle fixes. Terry and Danielle also own the fashion accessories and home décor brand, Saint & Soeur.

Danielle and Greg Bryk Are College Sweethearts

Danielle Nicholas is graduated from Queen’s University in 1995. She is a Dean’s List Honour Graduate with a degree in English Literature and Art History.

Greg Bryk graduated a year before with a degree in drama. It was while they were in college that the Queen’s football star met his future wife.

“We met at Queen’s University where we were English literature students. The first time I saw Danielle across a courtyard, my knees went weak. I finally met her the next fall on the night I was cast as Hamlet in my first play. I walked her home from the campus pub. She offered to lend me mittens, which were up in her room. We talked until dawn. I kissed her. Our life began,” Greg described their whirlwind romance.

They lived in New York together while she attended Parsons and worked in a SoHo art gallery, and he was studying at the Circle in the Square Theatre School. They were expecting parents living in a tiny apartment back then.

Greg proposed to her in their kitchen. The next day, instead of engagement rings, they got each other’s names tattooed on their ring fingers.

Few weeks later, they married at Toronto’s St. Paul’s Church on March 9, 1996.

Danielle and Greg’s Children Are Actors

Danielle gave birth to their eldest child, Dempsey in New York on August 29, 1996. Dempsey grew up in New York and Canada. He would later go to theater school in New York and is currently based in California where he’s pursuing his acting career.

Dempsey began his professional acting career outside of appearing in his mom’s home reno shows, in 2017. He’s had appearances in Saving Hope, Black Mirror, Mary Kills People, and Ransom.

His major roles include appearing in The Birch, Timeline, and Heartland. He also worked alongside his father recently in the Ian Somerhalder show, V-Wars.

Greg and Danielle’s younger son, William “Billy” Nicholas Bryk was born on October 31, 1999. His own professional acting career recently began with an appearance in Jett in the same episode with Dempsey.

The youngest Bryk, Ella was born on June 3, 2003. Ella hasn’t ventured into acting yet. But she does have experience with cameras thanks to her appearances on her family’s shows and she’s also a new arrival in the YouTuber space.

