Daniel Silva Wiki: Facts About the “Ink Master” Personality

About Daniel Joseph Silva Age 26 Years Birth July 13, 1993 Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches Address Los Angeles, California Country United States Nationality American Job Tattoo Artist Owns Daniel Silva Tattoo University Shows Ink Master (Season 10), Ink Master: Angels

Daniel Silva is one of the notorious names in the body ink industry whose claim to fame is the Paramount Network hit reality competition, Ink Master. However, the tattooist is now facing serious charges for the tragic death of Corey La Barrie, a popular YouTuber. Silva was allegedly driving the vehicle that crashed, killing La Barrie, on May 11. Our Daniel Silva wiki details the incident and more.

Daniel Silva Was on Ink Master

Daniel Joseph Silva, born on July 13, 1993, is a tattoo artist based in San Francisco, California. He was in high school when his parents’ divorce led him down a destructive path.

The self-taught artist was drawn to graffiti, spray painting, doodling, and lettering since he was young. But Silva got involved in the drug trade; he was arrested and went to a juvenile facility.

Advertisement

Also Read: Facts About Bow Wow & Future’s Baby Mama, Joie Chavis

After serving his five-month sentence, Silva learned skateboarding and filmmaking. He painted over blank skateboards and sold them for a profit.

Sadly, he ended up returning to the drug trade to supplement his income. When he was 19, he went to jail.

A year after he was released, Daniel Silva was disowned by his parents. He ended up poor and homeless.

Advertisement

Silva scraped by and eventually saved $300 to purchase tattooing equipment. He learned the craft through YouTube tutorials until he could be hired by a tattoo studio.

The tattooist launched his self-titled studio, which soon grew. Silva acquired a reputation for his geometric work, animal faces, and black and grey artistry. He counts the Dolan Twins, rapper Trippie Redd, UFC Champion T.J. Dillashaw, YouTuber Brennen Taylor, and NFL star Jalen Ramsey among his famous clients.

Silva made himself a presence in the media when he competed on Paramount Network’s Ink Master season 10 in 2018. He placed seventh before being eliminated, but returned to the show’s spin-off, Ink Master: Angels.

Advertisement

In season 1 of Ink Master: Angels, Silva ended up winning all three bouts of competition in episode 6 against other tattoo artists, including the legendary Ed Hardy’s son, Doug Hardy. Silva was also a guest judge on episode 6 of season 2.

Don’t Miss: Chase Stokes Wiki; Age & Facts About the Actor Playing John B. on Outer Banks

Silva Teaches Tattooing Online

Though he didn’t win the original Ink Master, Daniel Silva did earn enough fame to expand his tattoo empire. Not only does he have his own tattoo studio, but he also carved out some influencer status for himself.

Silva has a popular YouTube channel with over 230k subscribers and over 11 million views. His videos include interviews with other tattooists and time-lapse videos of tattoo art, and features his famous clients.

Silva took his social media brand a step further with his online university. His online tattoo masterclass covers the basics of inking, photography, and social media.

However, Silva’s tutorial business hasn’t received much positive feedback. Professionals have slammed his online courses, stating that untrained amateurs could believe they are capable enough to ink someone after taking this course and potentially scar someone.

Silva Was Arrested for Corey La Barrie’s Death

Daniel Silva was arrested on May 11 in connection to YouTuber Corey La Barrie’s untimely death. The Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Traffic Division report stated it was a DUI fatal traffic collision.

According to the police report, a speeding McLaren 600LT sports car went off-road when the driver lost control and collided with a stop sign and a tree. The driver allegedly attempted to exit the vehicle and leave the scene before he was stopped by citizens who rushed to help.

Also Read: Who Is Chandler from MrBeast’s YouTube Videos? Wiki, Girlfriend & Facts to Know

The driver was identified as Daniel Silva. His passenger was Corey La Barrie, who had celebrated his 25th birthday that same day. La Barrie was active on social media mere hours before his death.

A sobriety test was not performed at the scene, as both Silva and La Barrie were rushed to the nearest hospital. La Barrie sadly succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Silva suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but he remains at the hospital to recover.

Nonetheless, Daniel Silva has been arrested, now facing murder charges. His arrest records haven’t listed his exact charges, but he is being held on a $2.0-million bail.

While the drunk driving allegations haven’t been confirmed, La Barrie’s mother Lissa Harrison Burton said in her social media tribute to her son that “he was very drunk and got into a car with a drunk driver.” Corey La Barrie’s brother, Jarrad, also said that he was in the car with a drunk driver.

Don’t Miss: Darren Barnet Wiki – Age, Family & Facts About the Actor Playing Paxton on Never Have I Ever