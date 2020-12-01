Daniel Moon Wiki: Facts about “RHOD” Star Tiffany Moon’s Husband

About Daniel Sungchan Moon Age 47 Years Birth April 6, 1973 Dallas, Texas Spouse Judy Choi unknown-2010,

Dr. Tiffany Moon is the newest addition to The Real Housewives of Dallas. While this anesthesiologist is quickly building her reality TV fame, she was already Dallas royalty thanks to her husband, Daniel Moon. Dallas locals would have heard of the Moon family of the Sam Moon Group. Daniel Moon helped his father and brother establish a major commercial presence in Texas, and they embody the American Dream for their hard work. This Daniel Moon wiki reveals more about the family of Tiffany Moon’s husband.

Daniel Moon’s Family

Daniel Sungchan Moon was born on April 6, 1973 and is a resident of Dallas, Texas. He is one of two sons born to David and Insun Moon.

Daniel and his brother, Sam Moon, are of Korean ancestry. Their parents David and Insun immigrated to the U.S. from South Korea in the ‘60s.

David Moon started as a wig salesman in the U.S., operated a Mom and Pop shop selling handbags with his wife and raised his sons. Together with Sam and Daniel, he founded the Sam Moon Group in Texas.

The Sam Moon Group deals in real estate as well as running commercial outlets. They’re best known for their successful retail business that sells accessories and jewelry besides operating hotels and a golf course.

Daniel Moon’s Career

Daniel Moon graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 1993. He followed his older brother’s footsteps to Southern Methodist University, where he earned a degree in accounting from the Cox School of Business in 1996.

Moon earned his Juris Doctor from the Dedman School of Law in 1999. He is a licensed attorney in Texas.

He joined the family business, serving as the general counsel and VP of the Sam Moon group. Sam Moon is the president and their father is the chairman.

Daniel Moon’s Children

Daniel Moon is dad to two sets of twins. His older twins, Nathan and Nicole, are from his first marriage. Daniel and Tiffany Moon are parents to twin girls Chloe and Madison.

Daniel was previously married to Judy Choi before they divorced in 2010. Their son Nathan and daughter Nicole were born in 2004.

After his first marriage ended, Daniel married Tiffany Moon, a Chinese-American anesthesiologist. Their twin girls were born on August 27, 2014.