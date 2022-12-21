Dan Gray Leaving FOX 2 News: Is the KPLR-TV Veteran Anchor Retiring?

Dan Gray is a great example of professionalism and positivity. With more than 50 years of experience in broadcasting, Gray has covered everything from politics and science to religion. He is undoubtedly an icon for his viewers in St. Louis, Missouri. Now, veteran anchor Dan Gray is leaving FOX 2 News after 15 years. Since then, St. Louis residents have had questions about his departure from KPLR-TV. They are especially curious as to whether or not he plans to retire or relocate from the city. Here’s what the anchor has to say about his departure.

Dan Gray to Leave FOX 2 News

Dan Gray attended Fairview High School and studied at Lindenwood University. A native of St. Louis, he has worked with KETV-TV in Omaha, Nebraska; KOVR-TV in Sacramento, California; and KSDK-TV in St. Louis.

The seven-time Emmy winner began working for KTVI FOX 2 News in 2004 and KPLR 11 News in 2008. Gray, who is also a medical journalist, anchors FOX 2 News at 11:00 a.m. and News 11 at noon, and he reports for both stations during weekdays.

Advertisement

He has covered everything from politics and elections to earthquakes and floods and medicine to religion. The veteran anchor has bravely overcome every obstacle in his career and is doing the same to fight high-risk prostate cancer.

In October 2022, Gray made an announcement on social media regarding his prostate cancer diagnosis. Before that, he was missing in action for two months from KTVI FOX 2 and KPLR 11 News.

He said, “I’ve waited until the diagnosis to explain my two-month absence on the air at KTVI Fox 2/KPLR News 11. Meetings with my doctor and family will determine how to move forward and whether I return to work. More updates to come.”

On November 17, 2022, Dan had an unsuccessful biopsy surgery. The longtime anchor, who has more than 50 years of experience in the industry, has now decided to retire. The staff at FOX 2 and KPLR 11 gathered on December 21 to celebrate Gray’s remarkable career and bid him a warm farewell.

Advertisement

Also Read: Jeff Butera Leaving WZVN-TV: Where Is the Fort Myers Anchor Going?

Advertisement

Many will surely miss one of the industry’s kindest and most hard-working journalists.