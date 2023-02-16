Dakota Makres Leaving WYMT: Where Is the Kentucky Anchor Going?

Dakota Makres is like a bright start for the people of Hazard, Kentucky. They tune in to his morning broadcast first thing in the day. But the anchor has now announced his departure from WYMT. Dakota Makres is leaving WYMT for a different opportunity. His regular viewers want to know where he is heading next and if he will continue in broadcasting. Find out what Dakota Makres said about his departure from WYMT here.

Dakota Makres to Leave WYMT

Dakota Makres has been fascinated by the news since childhood. Even in high school, he never missed the 4 p.m. news. During the Great Smoky Mountains fires, he watched every minute of TV.

Makres started his education at Pellissippi State Community College. And after two years, he was transferred to the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. While in Knoxville, Dakota served as a news intern at WATE 6 On Your Side. Here he was able to finally meet the journalists whose shows he had avidly followed since childhood.

His dream of becoming a part of the news industry came true when he got the job at WYMT in January 2020. Since then, his followers always catch him on the morning news with Brandon Robinson. Their day is made extraordinary by the dynamic duo.

I thought I would share with you all a little life update. I am taking a step back from my full-time duties at WYMT. I have decided to explore other opportunities outside of TV news. Do not worry, I will still anchor the morning news for a little while longer! pic.twitter.com/R2M0BTN5C0 — Dakota Makres (@DakotaWYMT) February 15, 2023

And now, the morning anchor has announced his departure on social media. He said, “I thought I would share with you all a little life update. Beginning today, I am taking a step back from my full-time duties at WYMT.”

Dakota Makres is leaving WYMT to explore other opportunities outside of TV news. However, he will still anchor the morning news, First at Four, for a few more days.

The anchor has yet to reveal his official last day or his next career stop. So, keep your eyes peeled on his social media for further updates.