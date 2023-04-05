Who Is Dak Prescott’s Rumored New Girlfriend, Jadyn Jannasch?

About Jadyn Jannasch Age 21 Years Birth April 2, 2002 Texas Siblings Jack Jannasch Parents Jana Jannasch (Mother), Jeff Jannasch (Father) Nationality American Alumni Frisco High School, Louisiana State University

Dak Prescott’s love life remains far more thrilling than his NFL career. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback has reportedly moved on with a new lady fresh off the heels of his breakup with his girlfriend of two years, Natalie Buffett. Dak Prescott’s new rumored girlfriend is Jadyn Jannasch. Although they’ve not directly confirmed their romance, sources close to them claim that they’re together. Find out about the alleged new Cowboys WAG in this Jadyn Jannasch wiki.

Jadyn Jannasch’s Family

Jadyn Lane Jannasch was born on April 2, 2002 to Jeff and Jana Jannasch. Jadyn and her brother, Jack Jannasch, grew up in Frisco, Texas.

Jack Jannasch competes on the Louisiana State University swim team. He graduated with a degree in finance and is currently pursuing an MBA.

Their father, Jeff Jannasch, is an executive at a mortgage company in Texas. The firm has worked with Dallas Cowboys players, including Dak Prescott.

Jadyn Jannasch’s Education and Career

Like her older brother, Jadyn Jannasch is also a competitive swimmer. She was named First Team-State for four years at Frisco High School and qualified three times for the junior nationals.

She wanted to swim on the same team as her brother and committed to LSU. She graduated from high school in 2020 and started her collegiate swim season that same year. Furthermore, she won silver and bronze in the 2022–23 season.

Jannasch is currently majoring in mass communication while her swim career is on the rise.

Jadyn Jannasch and Dak Prescott’s Rumored Relationship

After his breakup with Natalie Buffett, Dak Prescott was swept up in new romance rumors in less than a month. Media outlets have linked the Dallas Cowboys quarterback with LSU’s Jadyn Jannasch.

According to Page Six, which broke the news, the footballer and swimmer met through the company Jannasch’s father works for. She’s also been to a few Cowboys games with her teammates.

The outlet couldn’t provide a timeline of their alleged relationship. Moreover, Page Six also claims the athletes’ reported union is not serious.

There is no confirmation directly from Jannasch and Prescott. They’ve been allegedly spotted together, but there’s no evidence or even social media evidence of a relationship between them.