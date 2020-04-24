About Crymson Rose Age 21 Years Birth March 30, 1999 Gender Female Siblings Damon Rose Parents Lori Love, Michael Rose Address Norman, Oklahoma Country United States Nationality American Alumni University of Oklahoma, Norman North High School Hometown Norman, Oklahoma

Ceedee Lamb is heading to the NFL now that the Dallas Cowboys have signed the wide receiver in the 2020 Draft. And while this is Lamb’s moment, his girlfriend momentarily stole the spotlight. Ceedee Lamb’s girlfriend, Crymson Rose had a viral moment on draft day and has become a hot topic on the Internet. She’s also not an unfamiliar name to sports followers. Our Crymson Rose wiki delves into this WAG’s viral moment.

Crymson Rose’s Father Was a Football Coach

Crymson Rose was born on March 30, 1999 to Michael Rose and Lori Love. Originally from Florida, Crymson’s father had attended the University of Oklahoma (OU) as a student-athlete.

Michael Rose was a football player at OU and later a high school football coach in Florida. Tragically, Rose passed away in a motorcycle accident on November 1, 2005.

It is hard to believe that you are 21 years old today. I am so thankful and so proud to be your momma. You have so much… Posted by Lori Love on Monday, March 30, 2020

Crymson was six years old at that time and her brother, Damon, was 11. Crymson was later raised in Norman, Oklahoma by Lori.

She graduated from Norman North High School where she played basketball. She is currently a student at her father’s alma mater, OU where she’s set to graduate from in 2021.

Rose Dated NBA Player, Trae Young

Texas-born Trae Young attended Norman North High School where Crymson was a student too. They both played basketball and attended OU.

Old social media posts indicate they dated in high school and went to prom together. But at some point they broke up and Rose dated OU football player, Ceedee Lamb. Young was selected in the 2018 NBA draft and currently plays for the Atlanta Hawks.

Rose Went Viral on Draft Day

Ceedee Lamb’s family and girlfriend were with him when he was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2020 NFL draft. While his achievement is noteworthy, a certain incident at his home draft party became meme-worthy.

In the live shot of Lamb’s party, the young athlete is seen talking on the phone with someone else while Rose is sitting beside him. Rose picked up his second phone when it received a call but Lamb snatched it back before she could answer the call.

That moment went viral with the Internet poking fun at the young couple. Most of the jibes are directed at Rose for the embarrassing phone-grab. Even Trae Young got made a little joke of his own.

However, the couple went on their respective Twitter accounts to tell busybodies to just “chill.” Rose responded that her man’s agent was calling to Facetime while Lamb was on another call and she wanted to help by answering it. That’s all there is to it and no one intended to embarrass the other.

Bruh said “nahhhh what you doin” 🤣🤣 https://t.co/4zw2MVjK1A — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 24, 2020

y’all really gotta chill wasn’t even like dat 👎🏾 https://t.co/ziQaGkAWbT — CeeDee Lamb (@_CeeDeeThree) April 24, 2020

His agent was FACETIMING him while he was on the phone with the Cowboys, I was doing the GF thing gonna answer it for him🤣 sheesh https://t.co/lXR0XUTLJ0 — Crymson Rose (@Crymson_Rose) April 24, 2020

