Cristina Hochuli Wiki: Facts about Shawn Hochuli’s Wife

About Cristina Castle Age 34 Years Birth November 26, 1987 California Gender Female Spouse Shawn Hochuli (May 23, 2015 - Now) Children Krew (born on January 13, 2016), Kooper Lynne (born on April 2, 2018), Kolt Hochuli (born on March 10, 2020) Siblings Marissa Bartolo (Sister) Parents Brad Castle (Father) Nationality American Job Marketing Works For db&m Media Inc

Shawn Hochuli is the polarising NFL referee and the son of retired veteran referee, Ed Hochuli. In a sport where the referees can attract as much attention as the athletes themselves, Shawn Hochuli often intrigues the football community on social media. When he leads the officiating crew, the attention also falls on his personal life. Fans often ask who Shawn Hochuli’s wife is and what is her background. Cristina Hochuli is not associated with Shawn’s sport but she is active on social media where she provides more insight into the referee’s life outside the sport. We reveal everything there is to know about Shawn Hochuli’s marriage in this Cristina Hochuli wiki.

Cristina Hochuli’s Family

Cristina Castle was born on November 26, 1987 and is a native of California. She grew up in Anaheim Hills with her sister, Marissa Bartolo and their father, Brad Castle.

Cristina graduated from Cypress High School. She worked at the marketing firm, db&m Media Inc. Her sister, Marissa, is a local realtor.

Advertisement

Cristina Hochuli and Shawn Hochuli’s Relationship

Shawn Hochuli and Cristina Castle have been together at least since 2013. They travelled to countries like Cambodia, Italy, and Australia together and also attended NFL games together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristina Hochuli (@cristinahochuli)

Advertisement

She announced their engagement on her social media in January 2014. Cristina Castle and Shawn Hochuli married on May 23, 2015.

Advertisement

While her husband referees NFL games, Cristina Hochuli volunteers with animal rescue groups. She also volunteers with the Puppy Bowl, an annual event for rescue dogs.

Cristina Hochuli and Shawn Hochuli’s Children

Cristina and Shawn Hochuli are parents to three children – a son, Krew born on January 13, 2016, a daughter, Kooper Lynne born on April 2, 2018, and the youngest son, Kolt Hochuli born on March 10, 2020.

Also Read: Carly Teller Wiki: Facts About Wyatt Teller’s Wife

Advertisement

The family is based in Newport Beach. Cristina shares the family’s vacations, the children’s milestones, and birthdays, and more outings on her social media.