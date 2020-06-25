About Cristina Jeanine Bayardelle Age 26 Years Birth September 2, 1993 Gender Female Parents Cristina Negron Country United States Nationality American Job Athlete Alumni Archbishop McCarthy High School Hometown Fort Lauderdale, Florida Fiancé Madison Cawthorn

Cristina Bayardelle has had the spotlight turned on her since her fiancé is on the path to becoming the youngest Congressman in the U.S. Madison Cawthorn defeated the President Trump-endorsed candidate, Lynda Bennett, in North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District Republican Primary. While she is not often seen on the campaign trail, Bayardelle has shown her support for her beau’s political career. Our Cristina Bayardelle wiki takes a closer look at Madison Cawthorn’s soon-to-be wife.

Cristina Bayardelle Has Puerto Rican Heritage

Cristina Jeanine Bayardelle, born on September 2, 1993, is a native of Florida. Raised in Fort Lauderdale, she graduated from Archbishop McCarthy High School in 2011.

Her mom, Cristina Negron, is of Puerto Rican descent, thus making Bayardelle Puerto Rican at least on her mother’s side. Bayardelle has at least two siblings, Melissa and Eddy.

Bayardelle Is a CrossFit Athlete

Madison Cawthorn and his fiancée are both CrossFit athletes. Bayardelle is something of a star in the Crossfit world, as she began doing the athletic workout in 2013.

A member of CrossFit Soul Miami, she has competed in six tournaments and made it to one regional. One of her noteworthy benchmarks is holding a back squat record of 285 lb.

With an Instagram following of over 149k, it’s no surprise that Bayardelle has sponsorship deals to support her athletic career.

Before dedicating herself to CrossFit, Bayardelle was an equestrian for many years. She obviously shares her mom’s love for horse-riding.

Bayardelle Is Working Towards an Anesthesiology Career

While her CrossFit career is thriving, Bayardelle is pursuing another career in the medical field. She is on the path to becoming an anesthesiologist, balancing it with her athletic endeavors.

After graduating from high school, Bayardelle attended Florida International University in North Miami. According to Cawthorn, she is currently studying for the state boards for anesthesia.

Bayardelle and Cawthorn Got Engaged in 2019

Cristina Bayardelle and Madison Cawthorn announced their engagements on their respective social media pages in December 2019. It’s unclear when and how they began dating.

Bayardelle hasn’t been spotted on the campaign trail much. But they have joked about spending quarantine with each other on Instagram.

Cawthorn was previously engaged to one Hailey Roberts. They were set to marry in 2017; however, their relationship ended.