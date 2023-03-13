Crispin Havener Leaving WJAC: Where Is the Pennsylvania News Anchor Going?

Pennsylvania has relied on Crispin Havener for credible news coverage and he even has the awards to prove how much they admire him. Now the longtime anchor stepped back from a phenomenal career for the next step. After announcing he is leaving WJAC, Crispin Havener wrapped his last day on air. Now his followers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast on a different station. They especially want to know if he’s staying in Johnstown. Find out what Crispin Havener said about his departure from WJAC here.

Crispin Havener Signs Out from WJAC

Crispin Havener has a BS in communications media from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. In college, he had internships and also worked in the production side of things as well as acted as the anchor, reporter, producer and station manager of IUP-TV.

After college, Havener started his professional broadcast career in Illinois at WHBF. After two years, he moved to Colorado where he was an anchor, reporter and producer at KKCO.

Havener returned to Pennsylvania in 2018 and has been part of the team at WJAC since then. He produced and anchored the weekend newscasts as well as the investigative reporter.



In February, the journalist revealed on his social media that he is leaving Channel 6 and the news industry after a collective 16 years in broadcast. Havener wrapped his last day on air on Saturday, March 11.

Havener tried to play a pre-recorded farewell during the Saturday evening newscast. He ended up making his last newscast a hilarious one with a silly gaffe.

In his initial statement, Havener said he accepted a new job outside news. He didn’t specify what the job is and if it is based in Johnstown.

Crispin Havener has been posting more pictures from his final day at Channel 6. We’ll just have to keep following his social media activity for updates on his next job.