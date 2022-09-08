Craig Gold Leaving CBS6 Albany: Who Is the WRGB Meteorologist?

About Craig Gold Age 43 Years Birth July 16, 1979 New York Spouse Sara Gold (2015-present) Children Brooke (born February 15, 2019), Olivia (born February 15, 2019) Siblings Brad Gold Parents Holly Gold (Mother), Ron Gold (Father) Nationality American Job Meteorologist Alumni University of Miami, Mississippi State Unversity Works For CBS6 Albany

Craig Gold surprised CBS6 viewers in Albany by announcing his departure from the station. He’s not only leaving WRGB, but he’s also retiring from broadcast. While there’s months before he says farewell to an 18-year-long career, the meteorologist has cited his family among the reasons he came to this decision. Albany residents want to know more about their favorite weatherman’s background and family. They also want to know where he is heading to next and if he will remain in Albany. Find out more about this meteorologist before his exit from WRGB in this Craig Gold wiki.

Craig Gold Family

Craig Gold was born on July 16, 1979 and hails from New York. He is the son of Holly and Ron Gold.

Craig Gold has at least one brother, Brad Gold. Brad, an alum of University of Albany SUNY and New England School of Law, and his wife are based in Virginia.

Craig Gold’s Wife and Children

Craig Gold married Sara Levine on October 17, 2015 in Florida. She is a Florida native now residing in Latham, New York with her husband.



Craig and Sara Gold welcomed their twin daughters, Olivia and Brooke, on February 15, 2019. After stepping back from broadcast, Craig plans to spend more time with his daughters.

Craig Gold’s Career

Craig Gold attended the University of Miami from 1997 to 2001. He earned his BS in broadcast journalism and also had experience on the campus media outlet.

Soon after he enrolled in the distance learning program at Mississippi State University. He completed his degree in atmospheric science and meteorology in 2006.

While he was still studying meteorology, Gold was working as a fulltime meteorologist and reporter WJHG in Panama City from 2004 to 2005 and WTXL in Tallahassee from 2005 to 2006.

He came to Topeka, Kansas a certified meteorologist in 2006 when he joined the weather team at KTKA. After three years there, he moved back to Florida in 2009 and spent over four years a meteorologist at WPEC.

Gold returned to his homestate in New York in 2015 and has been part of the CBS6 Albany weather team since. After seven years, Gold announced he is stepping away from CBS6 and the broadcast field.

The meteorologist made this announcement three months in advance before his last day on air. There are still more weekend forecasts from him for the next few weeks.

After leaving CBS6, Gold will be leaving behind the green screen and hectic broadcast schedules for the world of public relations. He hasn’t specified details about his next job or if he is switching into a self-employed venture.

The career shift will give him more time to spend with his daughters, wife, and family. A PR career also serves his need to help the local businesses and non-profits in the same community. Rest assured, Craig and his family aren’t saying goodbye to Albany.