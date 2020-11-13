Why Is Courtney Webb Leaving QVC? Where Is She Going?

QVC viewers have to say farewell to another beloved host on the network. Courtney Webb has been with the network since 2018 and quickly enchanted us with her sunny personality. But the Olympian is leaving QVC this month much to the disappointment of viewers who loved seeing her. Webb announced her departure and her last day is on November 14. Find out what she had to say here.

Courtney Webb Leaves QVC

Courtney Webb is the multi-hyphenate stunner who has been bringing us amazing deals on QVC since 2018. She is also training in the sport of skeleton for the Olympics that got postponed to 2021.

The Baylor University graduate is also taking online classes at Wharton for different marketing certifications. She’s also a model, writer, and entrepreneur along with her other ventures.

Advertisement

Webb continued to regularly appear on QVC through the pandemic broadcasts. She has been training for the Olympics since 2015 and is set for the 2021 games.

While QVC has been having mass layoffs earlier this year, Webb’s fans were hoping she would continue to stay.

Sadly, she announced through a November 12 post on social media that she is saying farewell to QVC.

Her last day is on Saturday and she was thankful for the experience and love in her post. She also didn’t show any bitterness in her goodbye.

There’s speculation that QVC laid her off. However, there’s no confirmation or news about QVC having another round of layoffs.

Advertisement

Webb hasn’t specified where she is going next. But she gives hope that she will be back on TV in some capacity.

Advertisement

She hasn’t revealed any reason for her departure. There is speculation that she is preparing for the upcoming Olympics and took time off from homeshopping for that reason.

Hopefully this isn’t the last we see of Courtney Webb. Perhaps she’ll be giving an interview at the Olympics.