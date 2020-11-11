Councilman Jeff Pastor Wiki: Wife, Kids, Family, Polyamory

About Jeff Pastor Age 37 Years Birth November 4, 1983 Cincinnati, Ohio Spouse Tara Ivy 14th Feb 2009 - now Children Serenity, Destiny, Jeffery III, Joshua Alumni School for Creative and Performing Arts and Withrow High School, Central State University, Payne Works For Cincinnati City Council Worked at US Navy Reserve Ohio Army National Guard King Academy Community School as a teacher Arrested for accepting bribes

Cincinnati councilman Jeff Pastor was arrested on Tuesday after the FBI uncovered alleged bribery on his part. Pastor joined the Cincinnati City Council in January 2018, and a federal investigation alleges that he accepted large amounts of cash in exchange for voting in favor of development projects. Pastor now could be facing 20 years in prison if he is found guilty of corruption. This comes as a shock even though Pastor is considered an unconventional Republican. This Jeff Pastor wiki reveals just why.

Jeff Pastor’s Family

Jeff Pastor was born on December 4, 1983 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is the eldest of four children born to a hardworking mother.

Pastor has said his mother worked three jobs to support him and his siblings along with a drug-addicted stepfather. She enrolled in an RN program while putting Pastor through college. She survived an auto-immune disease and graduated from the RN program.

Jefff Pastor’s Career

Pastor, who attended Sands Montessori, The School for Creative and Performing Arts, and Withrow High School, proudly advertises that he is a product of Cincinnati’s public school system. He studied at Central State University, Payne Theological Seminary, and Wright State University, where he received a BA in Communications, Masters of Divinity, and Masters of Business Administration.

He has served in the U.S. Armed Forces, both in the U.S. Navy Reserve and Ohio Army National Guard. He was a teacher at the King Academy Community School. He also served as a substitute teacher in the Cincinnati Public School system.

A member of the Republican Party, he successfully got elected to the Cincinnati City Council in 2017. He narrowly earned the seat on the city council in a recounting. Back then, Pastor’s campaign had come under scrutiny for several fundraising concerns.

Jeff Pastor’s Wife and Children

Jeff Pastor married Tara Ivy on February 14, 2009. She was active on the Hamilton County Board of Elections and the state education board.

They are parents to four children—Serenity, Destiny, Jeffery III, and Joshua. In June, Tara was pregnant with their fifth. They also have a beloved furry rescue, Winnie “The Beauty” Pastor.

Jeff Pastor Came out as a Polyamorous Atheist

In an essay posted this year on Medium, Pastor came out as a “Polyamorous Atheist.” His piece focused on telling his friend, wife, and mother about his decision to become atheist.

The essay, however, didn’t dwell much on his polyamorous lifestyle. There’s no information about another person in Jeff and Tara Pastor’s relationship.

Jeff Pastor’s Arrest

The FBI arrested Jeff Pastor on November 10 for allegedly accepting bribes during his tenure as a councilman. The FBI called it a brazen bribery scheme of getting payoffs for Cincinnati’s developmental projects.

Prosecutors stated that Pastor solicited money from developers in exchange for his vote or favorable treatment within months of taking office in January 2018. A friend of Pastor’s was charged as a middleman.

FBI agents posing as developers found evidence of bribery through electronic surveillance. Two whistleblowers, including former Cincinnati Bengal Chinedum Ndukwe, also came forward to unravel the alleged pay-to-play scheme.

Pastor and his friend/accomplice are facing federal charges of bribery, money laundering, extortion, wire fraud, theft of honest services, and conspiracy. If convicted, they could face up to 20 years in prison.

State and local Republican party officials have called for Pastor to resign immediately.