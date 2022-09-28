Connor Thompson Leaving WENY: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Elmira residents have been getting their weather forecasts from Connor Thompson for only two years but they are already attached to the meteorologist. Now Connor Thompson is leaving WENY for personal reasons. The meteorologist announced his departure from the station last week and WENY viewers already miss him. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job is taking him away from New York too. They hope to see him on broadcast again soon and are curious about the reason for his exit. Fortunately for his followers, Connor Thompson answered all the trending queries about his departure from WENY.

Connor Thompson Joins WBNG

Connor Thompson received his associates degree in media from Monroe Community College in 2014, a BA in broadcast journalism from SUNY Oswego in 2016, and a BS in meteorology from SUNY Brockport in 2020. Before that, he had done weather internships at 13WHAM and WROC.

His first broadcast job after college was at WENY in Elmira, New York. He was part of the weather team since 2020 where he did the weekend forecasts and weekday reports.

In two years, the young meteorologist is already a beloved personality within the community. But now he’s made a new career move for personal reasons.



Connor Thompson wrapped his last day on air at WENY on September 23. It is small consolation for Elmira locals that he isn’t going very far.

Thompson headed to Binghampton where he joined WBNG TV 12 as a meteorologist and reporter as of this week. The move comes when the weatherman’s family is growing.

Thompson met Kelsey Morgan when they were both students at SUNY Oswego. The college sweethearts married on August 28, 2021. He announced in June that he and Morgan are expecting their first child together in December. The move to Binghampton will allow Thompson to spend more time together with his pregnant wife.