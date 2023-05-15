Meet ‘Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood’s New Husband, Jordan C. Brown

About Jordan C. Brown Age 40 Years Birth December 3, 1982 California Spouse Colton Underwood (2023-present) Siblings Derek, Aaron Parents Jana Brown (Mother), Terry Brown (Father) Nationality American Job Political Strategist Owns One Blue Hill Alumni Taft Union High School, Stanford University

Colton Underwood got married in style! After coming out in 2021, the former Bachelor contestant went public with his relationship with Jordan C. Brown. They got married in a fantastic celebration with their loved ones this past weekend. Colton Underwood’s husband moves in political circles and has helped several big names further their advocacy and philanthropy. Brown even helped Underwood advocate for mental health awareness. His background and work are worth the look in this Jordan C. Brown wiki.

Jordan C. Brown’s Family

Born December 3, 1982, Jordan Christopher Brown hails from Taft, California. His parents are Terry and Jana Brown.

Jordan C. Brown has at least two brothers, Aaron and Derek Brown. And he also adores his niblings.

Jordan C. Brown’s Education and Career

After graduating from Taft Union High School in 2000, Jordan C. Brown attended Stanford University. Shortly after earning a BA in Political Science and English in 2004, he joined John Kerry’s presidential campaign as a field organizer.

From 2007 to 2010, he was based in Los Angeles as the director of policy and public affairs of the Cancer Schmancer Movement. It was founded and launched by actress and producer Fran Drescher in 2007.

Brown followed that with a brief stint in Miami as a director at Summit Series. And in L.A, he worked with the XPRIZE Foundation (a non-profit organization that encourages technological development to benefit humanity), SB Projects, LLC (an entertainment and marketing company), and JCB Consulting, Inc. (a consulting business services firm for clients of all sizes).

In 2020, he founded One Blue Hill, an L.A.-based agency for political strategy consulting. The tech, finance, and media industries enlist Brown’s expertise to accomplish philanthropic and advocacy goals.

Brown has moderated town hall events multiple times. And he was also a moderator in 2019 with California Governor Gavin Newsom.

His work also connected him to famous names like Hillary and Bill Clinton, Pete Buttigieg, Olivia Wilde, Kate Hudson, Sophia Bush, Amy Klobuchar, and Chad Hunter Griffin. He’s even helped Colton Underwood connect to movers and shakers at the U.S. Capitol to advocate for mental health awareness.

Jordan C. Brown and Colton Underwood’s Relationship

Former NFL pro Colton Underwood turned to reality TV as a contestant on The Bachelorette season 14. From there, he starred in The Bachelor season 23.

He was in a relationship with finalist Cassie Randolph before they broke up in 2020. Unfortunately, a tense period followed for Underwood when Randolph got a temporary restraining order against him.

But in 2021, Underwood publicly came out as gay. And that same year, he told his coming out story in the Netflix reality series, Coming Out Colton.

Just before the series premiere in December, he was rumored to be in a new relationship. Underwood was spotted on a Hawaiian vacation with political strategist Jordan C. Brown.

They reportedly met at a party in April 2021. Underwood confirmed their relationship with an Instagram post on Brown’s birthday that December.

Underwood confirmed to the media in February 2022 that he and Brown were engaged around his 30th birthday in January. They married on May 3, 2023, in a grand three-day celebration in Napa Valley. The guests were entertained by Stanford’s artistic swimmers and enjoyed a disco-themed pool party.

Chris Harrison was among the guests. And former Bachelorette Jojo Fletcher also congratulated the newlywed couple.