Collin Morikawa’s Net Worth: How Did the Young Golfer Build His Fortune?

Collin Morikawa's Estimated Net Worth: $11.88 Millions

Collin Morikawa continues to ascend! The young golfer added the 2021 British Open win to his growing list of titles and prizes. Besides the cash prizes, sponsorship deals and smart career choices add to his wealth. Now Collin Morikawa’s net worth in 2021 is estimated at $7.0 million with more room to grow. It’s no surprise he is counted among the top earners of golf. A glimpse into how he built his fortune illustrates Collin Morikawa’s potential to be one of the standout golfers on the PGA.

Collin Morikawa’s Career Earnings

California-born Collin Morikawa was born on February 6, 1997 and is of Chinese and Japanese descent. He played collegiate golf at the University of California, Berkeley before graduating with a degree in business administration in 2019.

He had already established himself as an amateur and would go professional straight out of colleg, making his debut at the 2019 RBC Canadian Open. In the same season, he earned his spot on the PGA Tour followed by his first win at the Barracuda Championship.

When the 2020 season picked up after pandemic forced all sporting events to halt, Morikawa won his third and biggest title of his career, the 2020 PGA Championship. He is among the youngest pro golfers to win the event before the age of 24.

As of July 2021, Morikawa has secured five wins on the PGA Tour and three on the European Tour. His wins and the cash prizes that come with them put his total career earnings at a cosy $11.8 million.

The following table illustrates his wins and approximate career earnings.

Season Event Earnings 2019-20 Reno–Tahoe Open (Barracuda Championship) $630,000 2020 Workday Charity Open $1.116 million 2020 2020 PGA Championship $1.98 million 2021 2021 WGC-Workday Championship $1.82 million 2021 2021 Open Championship $2.07 million Total Career Earnings $11.88 million

Collin Morikawa’s Endorsement Deals

A young golf champion like Collin Morikawa has plenty of appeal to draw in sponsorship deals. Part of the credit goes to his agents at Excel Sports Management, who also have Tiger Woods as a client.

Morikawa and Excel have forged deals with TaylorMade, Adidas, Omega, Therabody, U.S. Bank, Cadillac, and Grant Thornton just to name a few. While his opponent, Jordan Spieth, currently among the top earners in golf wins and sponsorships, Morikawa is predicted to surpass him this season with a bump in asking price from endorsers.

Collin Morikawa’s Cars

Morikawa joins the ranks of golfers with an enviable collect of cars from their sponsors. As he is a brand ambassador for Cadillac, he was recently spotted with a brand new Cadillac Escalade.