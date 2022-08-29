Meet NASCAR Driver Cody Ware’s Girlfriend, Cassidy Novkov

About Cassidy Novkov Age 27 Years Birth December 18, 1994 Orange County, California Parents Kimberly Novkov (Mother) Nationality American Job Veterinary Doctor Alumni Humboldt State University, St. George's University, Grenada

Cody Ware, an American professional auto racing driver, won his first career top-10 performance in the NASCAR Cup Series on August 28, 2022. Now, the fans have high hopes for Cody, the son of NASCAR team owner Rick Ware from the next race on September 4, 2022. They are also interested in learning more about Cody Ware’s girlfriend, Cassidy Novkov, who was also with him during the NASCAR Cup Series. He recently revealed her on social media, and admirers are anxious to learn more about her. So, here is a Cassidy Novkov wiki to tell you more about Cody Ware’s girlfriend.

Cassidy Novkov’s Family

Cassidy Marie Novkov was born on December 18, 1994, to Kimberly Novkov in Orange County, California. Her mom is the west coast regional sales manager at North Country Smokehouse, LLC in Claremont, New Hampshire. The information about her father was not available until the writing of this article.

Cassidy has a close relationship with her grandparents, Margaret and Ronald Novkov. Her grandfather passed away in 2018 in Huntington Beach, California.

Cassidy Novkov’s Education and Career

Cassidy studied zoology at Humboldt State University in 2013. In 2015, she moved to Madison, Wisconsin, to work as an assistant veterinary technician at the Cat Care Clinic. Cody Ware’s girlfriend, Cassidy Novkov also worked as an assistant at Sunny Brae Animal Clinic, California, in 2016. In 2017, she enrolled at St. George’s University, Grenada, to study for a doctor of veterinary medicine.

Cassidy Novkov ’s current work status is unknown. In her last post in March 2021, she posted a picture of herself with a stethoscope at the University of Florida Small Animal Hospital.

Cassidy Novkov and Cody Ware’s Relationship

It is not clear when the couple started dating. Cody Ware introduced his girlfriend, Cassidy Novkov, on social media in November 2021. He posted, “I got to kick off the off-season in the best way possible! I got to combine the love of my life and my love of EDM to have a blast @edc_orlando last week; what an amazing time with my amazing person and good friends”.

Then, in his Valentine’s Day post, Cody mentioned Cassidy as the love of his life and a rock-solid supporter. Novkov accompanies the motorsport racing driver in his racing events. She was also present at the NASCAR Cup Series, and Cody mentioned her in one of his Instagram stories on August 28, 2022. He posted a picture of himself with Cassidy and said, “Thanks for wearing your lucky socks, love.”