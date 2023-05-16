About Madi O'Neal Known As Madison O'Neal Age 25 Years Birth March 3, 1998 Texas Spouse Cody Bradford (2019-present) Siblings Lincoln O'Neal, Grant O'Neal Parents Missy Hughes O'Neal (Mother), Dustin O'Neal (Father) Nationality American Alumni Hargrave High School, Baylor University

Cody Bradford fulfilled his dream to play for his hometown team when the Texas Rangers called him to the majors. Although his major league debut against the Atlanta Braves on Monday didn’t go smoothly, the pitcher has his family and friends cheering him on. Also on his side is Madi O’Neal, a fellow Baylor Bears athlete. She’s helped him through his injuries, therapy, training, and his big debut. We turn the spotlight on Cody Bradford’s wife in this Madi O’Neal wiki.

Madi O’Neal’s Family

Madison “Madi” O’Neal was born on March 3, 1998, and hails from Huffman, Texas. She is the daughter of Missy Hughes O’Neal and Dustin O’Neal.

She grew up with at least three siblings. One of her brothers, Lincoln O’Neal, is also a baseball player. Lincoln and their other brother, Grant O’Neal, reside in Destin, Florida.

Madi O’Neal’s Education and Career

At Hargrave High School, Madi O’Neal was an outstanding athlete. She played four years of varsity softball while balancing academics, yearbook, National Honor Society, and volunteering on a mission trip to Guatemala.



She graduated in 2016 after committing to Baylor University. While on the softball team from 2017 to 2018, O’Neal made it to the Dean’s List and was named to Academic All-Big 12. She also served as the Chair for The Golden Bruisers Award Show.

O’Neal earned a BBA in entrepreneurship and sustaining corporate innovation in 2019. After college, she was initially based in working as a part-time substitute teacher with Frontline Education. She also managed customer relations at Dry Earth One.

From 2021 to 2022, O’Neal was working with Oracle in Austin. She first worked In customer experience applications and later as a solutions engineer.

Madi O’Neal also holds several certifications as a substitute teacher as well as administering first aid.

Madi O’Neal and Cody Bradford’s Relationship

Cody Bradford was born to Randy and Debbie Bradford and grew up in Aledo, Texas. He graduated from Aledo High School as valedictorian and attended Baylor.

Bradford played the 2017 and 2018 college seasons. He missed most of his final season while getting treated for thoracic outlet syndrome.

While in college, he met and softball athlete Madi O”Neal and they were dating since freshman fall. After two years together, they got engaged over Christmas break.

The Texas Rangers selected the pitcher in the 2019 MLB Draft. That same year, he completed therapy for his season-ending surgery and married O’Neal on December 15, 2021. They closed in on a residence in Arizona before Bradford would start spring training.

Bradford couldn’t make his minor league debut immediately after as the baseball season with all sporting events were suspended due to the pandemic. He wasn’t hurting much but was instead grateful to have more newlywed time with Madi. They stayed in the Arizona apartment till the lease expired and kept up with training.

Once they returned to Texas, they had been waiting for the call from the team. The call came on May 15, 2023, as the Rangers promoted him to the Majors to start that day against the Atlanta Braves.

A day before his major league debut, Cody and Madi visited the Globe Life Field in Arlington to visualize playing for their hometown team. According to reporters who spoke to Madi at the game, Madi said that Cody was “in awe” about the opportunity.