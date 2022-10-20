Meet New York Yankees Clarke Schmidt’s Girlfriend, Riley Redding

Clarke Schmidt, the pitcher for the New York Yankees, made his debut in 2020. Nonetheless, recent games have been particularly trying for him. Yet, his partner is a consistent source of encouragement for him. But the pitcher maintains lowkey about his relationship on social media. As a result, Clarke Schmidt’s girlfriend, Riley Redding, is a topic of interest for fans. So we reveal her background in this Riley Redding wiki.
|About Riley Redding
|Age
|25 Years
|Birth
|January 5, 1997 Tallahassee, Florida
|Siblings
|Kayla Turner, Taylor Sharple
|Parents
|Christi Sharple (Mother), Rusty Redding (Father)
|Nationality
|American
|Job
|Realtor
|Alumni
|Archer High School, Gwinnett Technical College
|Works For
|Harry Norman Realtors
Riley Redding’s Family
Riley Redding was born on January 5, 1997, to Christi Sharple and Rusty Redding. She hails from Tallahassee, Florida, and currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia.
According to a few tweets by Redding, her parents are separated and are in a relationship with other partners. Her dad is a brain cancer survivor and former business owner of Anhaica Bathroom Renovations LLC in Tallahassee, Florida. Meanwhile, her mom is a registered nurse at Northside Hospital in Atlanta.
Riley Redding’s potential siblings include Kayla Turner and Taylor Sharple. Kayla Turner is married to Travis Turner and runs a party supply and rental shop called Blanc Bounce.
Riley Redding’s Education and Career
Clarke Schmidt’s girlfriend attended Archer High School until 2015. Then, she studied marketing management and entrepreneurship at Gwinnett Technical College in Georgia.
Before starting working full-time, she worked as a part-timer with Solar Dimensions (2013–2014), Drake General Contracting (2019–2020), and Wishlist Apparel (2018 to present).
Redding earned her real estate license in 2020. Currently, she works as a realtor in Atlanta at The Hester Group-Harry Norman Realtors.
Moreover, Modern Luxury Jezebel named the wonderful WAG one of the “50 Most Beautiful Atlantans” in 2020.
Riley Redding and Clarke Schmidt’s Relationship
It’s unclear how the couple first met. Clarke Schmidt’s girlfriend, Riley Redding, appeared for the first time on his Instagram on November 15, 2021.
According to Redding’s Facebook, they’ve been together since the beginning of 2021. In January 2022, the couple shared a photo from their Miami Beach vacation to celebrate their anniversary.
The realtor even maintained the couple’s photo as her cover and profile picture on social media.
On April 15, 2022, Redding also went to the New York Yankees’ Opening Day. She also poured her heart out when the MLB player left for spring training in February.