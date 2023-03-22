Meet Titans FS Kevin Byard’s Amazing Wife, Clarke Byard

About Clarke Byard Known As Clarke Conner Age 29 Years Birth October 17, 1993 Spouse Kevin Byard (2018-present) Children Eliana Rose Byard (born August 22, 2019), Kevin Leon Byard IV (born August 23, 2020) Parents Anna Owens (Mother) Nationality American Affiliation Byard Family Legacy Fund Alumni Martin Luther King, Jr. High School, Howard University

Kevin Byard’s contract talks with the Tennessee Titans have reportedly reached an impasse. But no matter what is in the free safety’s professional future, his biggest cheerleader will be in his corner. Kevin Byard’s wife, Clarke Byard, has been his pillar of support since he was a teen in a dire family situation. The couple has come a long way to build their respective careers while balancing parenthood and helping many families along the way. So, we reveal their storied relationship in this Clarke Byard wiki.

Clarke Byard’s Family

Clarke A. Conner was born on October 17, 1993, to Anna Owens. Her mother and stepfather Terrance Owens live in Atlanta, Georgia, where Clarke grew up.

Clarke Byard’s Education and Career

After graduating from Martin Luther King, Jr. High School in 2011, Clarke Conner attended Howard University (HU). And she credits her mom for inspiring her and attending a historically black college and university (HBCU).

Advertisement

Conner was involved in multiple HU organizations, including the Public Relations Student Society of America, HU Invisible Children’s Chapter, Endustry Power Players, and Howard University Association of Black Journalists. She worked at the HU Transfer Student Association and was vice president of pledge education in the Psi Tau Chapter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Byard (@kb31_savage)

Advertisement

She interned at Business Leaders for Obama, Pro-Vision Inc., Fly PR, and the Fulton County DA’s office. She received a degree in communications and culture and legal communications in 2015.

Advertisement

By then, Conner was working in the PR team for the Ready for Hillary campaign ahead of the 2016 presidential race. Soon after college, she got a corporate communications job at Dollar General.

As of 2017, she was a corporate account manager at the Dekalb Office in Nashville, Tennessee.

Together with her husband, Clarke Byard, she has been involved in philanthropy within the Tennessee Titans community. She runs the Byard Family Legacy Fund and organizes events for multiple causes.

Advertisement

Clarke Byard and Kevin Byard’s Relationship

Kevin Byard was born in Pennsylvania and moved to Atlanta when he was 14. He competed in football and track at Martin Luther King, Jr. High School.

After his parents’ divorce and moving to a new city, the financial situation was tight for a teenage Kevin. He and his brother worked at restaurants and saved money wherever they could. His then-girlfriend, Clarke Conner, also helped pay for some dinners.

She supported him throughout his career, including when he played college football at Middle Tennessee State University and when the Tennessee Titans selected him in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Advertisement

Kevin Byard and Clarke Conner married on July 8, 2018, in Atlanta’s Chateau Elan 100 Rue.

Clarke Byard and Kevin Byard’s Kids

Clarke and Kevin Byard welcomed their first child, a daughter named Eliana Rose Byard, on August 22, 2019. Eliana’s little brother, Kevin Leon Byard IV, was born one year and a day later on August 23, 2020.

A month after his son’s birth, the Titans free safety revealed the story behind it. According to Byard, when his wife’s contractions started, they thought the baby would arrive the next day.

However, her labor progressed faster than they expected, and the situation was one where they couldn’t get her to the hospital. With instructions from their doula on the speakerphone, Byard delivered their son in their bathroom. Indeed a story to tell the kids!

Also Read: Meet Phoenix Suns Deandre Ayton’s Girlfriend, Anissa Evans

“That was probably the most memorable thing me and my wife have ever been through in our relationship other than obviously getting married,” Kevin Byard said. “That’s a story I will be able to tell my son for the rest of our days.”