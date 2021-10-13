Cinnamon Wiki: Facts About Rapper Hitman Holla’s Girlfriend

About Cinnamon Witherspoon Known As Cinnamon Marcel Age 27 Years Birth January 28, 1994 St. Louis, Missouri Gender Female Parents Charisse Campbell Nationality American Job Entrepreneur Owns Cinn Secrets, Cinny’s Food Alumni Central Visual And Performing Arts High School, St. Louis

Wild n Out star, Hitman Holla revealed a terrifying incident that occurred with his girlfriend. Unlike their YouTube pranks, this was not a joke. Hitman Holla’s girlfriend, Cinnamon, was shot in the face during a home break-in. The industry and the rapper’s fans have been sending their love and support to the couple during this horrific time. Some ask who Cinnamon is and want to know more about their relationship. We reveal more about Hitman Holla’s girlfriend and her ordeal in this Cinnamon wiki.

Cinnamon’s Family

Cinnamon Witherspoon was born on January 28, 1994. She hails from St. Louis, Missouri but is currently based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Cinnamon goes by both Cinnamon Marcel and Cinnamon Witherspoon on her social media profiles. She is the daughter of Charisse Campbell and has at least one sister, Ciera Witherspoon.

Although she hasn’t explicitly stated her childhood circumstances, it appears that Cinnamon grew up in foster care. She was raised by a woman named Karen Priest who she calls her “second mom.” Cinnamon adores both her moms and remains connected to them.

Cinnamon’s Career

Cinn Marcel attended the Central Visual And Performing Arts High School in St. Louis. She’s currently an entrepreneur with multiple businesses in Atlanta.

She’s best known for Cinn Secrets, her online fashion boutique. Besides it’s signature crop tops, Cinn Secrets is popular for its selection of eyewear. In 2020, she launched Cinny’s Food, a meal delivery and catering service.

Cinnamon’s claim to fame is her relationship with Hitman Holla. And the couple let fans in on their romance through their YouTube channel that’s been inactive for a year.

Cinnamon’s Home Break-In and Shooting

Hitman Holla revealed his girlfriend, Cinnamon went through a terrifying ordeal while was out of town. In an October 12 social media post, the Wild n Out star stated that Cinnamon was shot in the face during a home break-in.

According to the rapper’s account of the events, Cinnamon was at his residence when four thieves broke in to the house. Cinnamon was on Facetime with Holla as he instructed her on what to do to protect herself.

The assailants shot at Cinnamon. The bullets went through her cheek and out the back of her head, according to Holla.

Cinnamon was treated at the hospital and survived. Not only did Holla ask for prayers for her and showed admiration for her bravery, Cinnamon also soon responded to the love and support.

Without explicitly giving an update on her condition, Cinnamon posted on social media that she survived. She also said that Binny, hers and Hitman’s beloved maltipoo, saved her life. Cinnamon and Hitman expressed their gratitude for all the love and support.

As of this writing there’s no statement from authorities. It’s also unknown what happened of the assailants.