Chuck Woolery Reveals Son Tested Positive for COVID-19: Backtracks on Previous Claims

Former Wheel of Fortune host, Chuck Woolery revealed his son tested positive for COVID-19. The statement came few hours after Woolery made some heated statements about the pandemic and healthcare professionals. He backtracked from his previous statements, but his tweets have already created a social media storm. Here’s what you need to know about Chuck Woolery’s tweets on the recent situation.

Chuck Woolery’s Son Diagnosed with COVID-19

Former game show host, Chuck Woolery announced in a tweet on Monday that his son tested positive for COVID-19. Woolery did not specify which of his two sons have the virus.

Woolery is father to five children from four marriages. His son, Chad, with his first wife Margaret Hayes died in motorcycle accident in 1986. He has a daughter Katherine with his first wife as well.

Advertisement

Woolery has another daughter, Melissa from his marriage to actress Jo Ann Pflug and two sons, Michael and Sean with his third wife, Teri Nelson. He has been married to Kim Barnes since 2006.

The first Wheel of Fortune host hasn’t specified if any one else in the family was tested. He also hasn’t revealed the measures they have taken or how serious his son’s condition is.

[Real Time] Live Map Tracks Coronavirus Outbreak Around the World

Chuck Woolery’s Response to COVID-19 Criticized

The statement of Woolery’s son’s diagnosis comes mere hours after the famous host had alleged that the CDC and “most” doctors were lying about the pandemic. He claimed that medical professionals were spreading lies about the virus to hurt the economy.

Let me clear this lie up. I have never claimed that Covid 19 isn't real as many news stories have falsely stated. I don't believe it is a conspiracy theory. I just don't trust the information we have been given about it. I do believe it is being politicized. Is that clear enough? Advertisement — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) July 14, 2020 Advertisement

The President would retweet Woolery’s tweets to undercut the CDC and healthcare professionals. Woolery’s tweets echoed Trump’s previous claims that the alleged lies about the pandemic were created to foil his reelection chances.

Advertisement

Twitterverse put him on blast for his claims on the coronavirus. Internet users accused him of not understanding the seriousness of the pandemic that has killed over half a million people worldwide.

The day after making those claims, Woolery announced his son tested positive for the virus. He went on to post clarifications to his previous claims. Nonetheless, the Internet didn’t think his clarification was enough either.

To further clarify and add perspective, Covid-19 is real and it is here. My son tested positive for the virus, and I feel for of those suffering and especially for those who have lost loved ones. Advertisement — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) July 13, 2020

Don’t Miss: Disease Outbreak Movies To Watch During Coronavirus Outbreak