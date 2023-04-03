Meet Northwestern Wildcats PG Boo Buie’s Girlfriend, Christy Curtin

About Christy Curtin Age 23 Years Birth September 10, 1999 New York Siblings Luke, Kara, Devin Parents LoriAnn Laquidara Curtin (Mother), Kevin Curtin (Father) Nationality American Alumni Schalmont High School, Siena College, Loyola University Chicago

Boo Buie has his eyes set on the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility. The Northwestern Wildcats point guard might be playing professionally soon, come June. And now, his personal life is also in the spotlight. Boo Buie’s girlfriend, Christy Curtin, has supported his basketball career since the start of their relationship when they were teens. We reveal more about their relationship and her background in this Christy Curtin wiki.

Christy Curtin’s Family

Christy Curtin was born on September 10, 1999, to Kevin Curtin and LoriAnn Laquidara Curtin. She and her siblings, Luke, Kara, and Devin Curtin, grew up in Rotterdam, New York.

Kara Curtin is an entrepreneur, and Christy helped her out in her business. She’s also close to her other sister, Devin Curtin, who attended the State University of New York at Albany (SUNY).

Advertisement

Christy Curtin’s Education and Career

Christy and Devin Curtin were part of a competitive cheerleading squad together. At that time, Christy attended Schalmont High School.

After graduating from high school in 2017, she attended Siena College. She majored in marketing until 2019 while working as an athletic student worker. She also worked at a local restaurant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christy Curtin (@christycurtin) Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2019, Christy Curtin enrolled at Loyola University Chicago while supplementing her income by working as a nanny and sitter. She earned a degree in marketing in 2021.

Curtin also actively volunteered with her high school, the American Red Cross, and Chicago Ideas.

Christy Curtin and Boo Buie’s Relationship

Daniel “Boo” Buie grew up in Albany, New York, and attended Troy High School before transferring to Gould Academy in Maine. At that time, he was already in a relationship with Christy Curtin since 2017.

Advertisement

Also Read: Meet Taylor Hall-Brown, the Girlfriend of New Eagles DT, Kentavius Street

The couple made their relationship work long distance, even when Buie went to Northwestern and Curtin was at Siena until she transferred to Loyola. From her Instagram posts, it’s clear they make time for each other whenever possible.

She also attends his games, cheers him on when she can’t, and makes no secret of how much she misses him when they’re apart.