Christine Noël Leaving KPRC2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?

Christine Noël is a true gem, and residents of Houston love her a lot. Four years back, people welcomed her into their homes, and since then, they have followed her. They watched her get married and helped her get through the loss of her grandparents. However, her fans are disappointed after learning that Christine Noël is leaving KPRC2 in November. The viewers especially want to know where she is going next and if she is leaving Houston. Here’s what Christine Noël said about her departure.

Christine Noël Exits KPRC2

Christine Noël is a small-town girl from West Michigan who graduated from Hope College with a journalism degree in 2008. After graduation, she joined WZZM 13 and then moved to 9NEWS in Denver, Colorado.

Noël joined KPRC 2 in February 2019. She is a valued part of the news team and has gone on to anchor noon and 4 pm newscasts. During her time at the station, the reporter covered numerous stories, including Tokyo Olympics, Houston Astros in the world series, and KPRC 2’s Bells for Abigail series.

But after four years, Noël is now stepping away from KPRC 2. She announced it on social media on November 1. This week will be her last week at the station. The anchor has not revealed her following career path yet, but she has confirmed that she will remain in the news industry.

With this, KPRC 2 has also announced a few changes in its broadcast. Former KPRC 2 weekend news anchor Sofia Ojeda will return to anchor KPRC 2 News Today alongside Owen Conflenti. And anchor Lisa Hernandez will be promoted to the midday, noon, and 4 pm newscasts. The move will begin on November 14, 2022.