Meet Green Bay Packers Christian Watson’s Fiancée, Lakyn Adkins

Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson has been named NFL Rookie of the Week for week 10 of the 2022 season. He is the second from the team to win the award this season. He does have a promising future ahead of him. Off the field, too, he has been a shining star. This year, he proposed to his fiancée Lakyn Adkins, becoming the newest member of the engaged club. Fans are curious to know more about Christian Watson’s fiancée. Therefore, we delve into the background of the footballer’s soon-to-be-wife in this Lakyn Adkins wiki.

Lakyn Adkins’ Family

Lakyn Adkins was born on October 14, 1998, to Anne Kalamaha-Adkins and Wade Adkins in Fargo, North Dakota. She is currently living in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Adkins’ dad is a director of radiology at Sanford Health, and her mom, a breast cancer survivor, also works at the same institute. She has two brothers, Seth and Cade.

For the past two years, Cade has worked as the surgical services business manager while also pursuing a law degree at Syracuse University. Seth is in the midst of his studies at North Dakota State University.

Lakyn Adkins’ Career

Lakyn Adkins is a cosmetologist based in Fargo, North Dakota. However, it appears that after moving to Green Bay, Wisconsin, she has paused for a bit. No details about her education are available, but she has mentioned about her work in a few Facebook posts.

On November 2020, she wrote, “Hey everyone! Exciting news I am DONE with school next Saturday!!! So please book your appointment with me at josefs as my week is filling up fast, perfect timing for the holidays. After school, I will be training to be a stylist at Salon DUO & cannot wait for my hair journey to begin”.

Her last known job was at Soph Abe Hair in Farago, where she worked till January 2022.

Lakyn Adkins and Christian Watson’s Relationship

It is unclear how they met, but they have reportedly been dating since at least 2018. Lakyn’s first post about the footballer was in the year 2019, whereas Christian shared the first picture with her in 2020.

Lakyn has been there for Christian through all the ups and downs of his career right from the beginning. The recent selection of Christian as NFL Rookie of the Week was a moment of great pride for her, and she made sure to document it on her Instagram stories.

The NFL player popped the question to the love of his life on April 4, 2022. And now, everyone is waiting for the happy couple to announce their wedding date.