Meet Christa Meola, Comedian Costaki Economopoulos’ Wife

Costaki Economopoulos is dubbed the literal “biggest name in comedy” but he’s got a real contender for his title in his own family. Costaki Economopoulos’ wife, Christa Meola has caught the Internet’s attention with her own comedy stylings. Meola provides the most insight into Costaki outside the jokes and NFL highlights. Now fans want to know more about who Christa Meola is. Her background is multi-faceted and as interesting as her material. We reveal more about the comedian’s wife in this Christa Meola wiki.

Christa Meola’s Family

Christa Meola was born on August 23, 1991 in New Jersey. She is the only daughter of three children born to Sandy Meola and her husband.

One of Christa’s brothers, Christian Meola, is a theater and film writer and director. He graduated with a BFA from Florida State University and also teaches workshops in the field.

Christa often shares tidbits about her family on her blog. She once spoke about her father’s eccentric brother, Anthony Meola who used to babysit her and her brothers.

Christa Meola’s Career

Meola is a photographer and also teaches photography. She is also a blogger and most recently added stand-up comedy to her list of professions.

The New York resident showed an inclination for photography at an early age. She would drop out of college and become a portrait photographer while working as a sales associate at a gallery in 2004.

She’s come a long way since then as the owner of Christa Meola Pictures. She’s known for boudoir photography which she also teaches in an online workshop.

Besides her family and early life, Meola writes about her marriage, parenthood, topics like body positivity, and visual arts on her blog.

In recently history, she performed standup at The Comedy Chateau. You can catch some of her routines on her Instagram.

Christa Meola and Costaki Economopoulos’ Relationship and Kids

Costaki Economopoulos was previously in a relationship with comedian Caroline Rhea. Their daughter, Ava Rhea Economopoulos was born October 21, 2008.

Economopoulos met Christa Meola on a blind date and they would marry on December 19, 2013 in New York, the city where they met. Costaki wore the same tux his father wore at his wedding. Meola also wore a necklace that is an Economopoulos family heirloom.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Zoe, on July 16, 2018. Christa also has a sweet relationship with her stepdaughter Ava.