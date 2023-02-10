Chris Swaim Leaving KMTV: Where’s the Omaha Meteorologist Going?

Chris Swaim has been an integral part of the KMTV 3 News Now weather team. And now, after three years, the meteorologist has decided to exit the Omaha station. Chris Swaim is leaving KMTV in February 2023. Of course, regular 3 News Now viewers are saddened to see him go but are excited to see what’s in store for him. Also, they are curious to know if he is leaving Nebraska. So here’s what Chris Swaim has to say about his departure.

Chris Swaim’s Education and Career

Raised in Central Indiana, Chris Swaim attended Ball State University in Muncie. He graduated in 2014 with a degree in meteorology and climatology with a minor in geographic information systems.

Right out of college, he moved to Little Rock, Arkansas, and worked as a weekend meteorologist at The Media Gateway for KLAX ABC 31, WRDE Coast TV, and WGFL CBS4 News. After that, he worked for KHBS in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and WISN-TV in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

In 2020, Swaim relocated to Omaha, Nebraska, to become an evening meteorologist at KMTV 3 News Now.

Chris Swaim Leaving KMTV

KMTV 3 News Now viewers have relied on Swaim for weather information for three years. But now, their favorite meteorologist has announced his departure.

While speaking about his exit, KMTV anchor Mary Nelson said, “He’s one of my favorite people — who I’ve been so fortunate to call a colleague. But Meteorologist Chris Swaim has a wonderful opportunity awaiting him many miles away. I’m off tomorrow — his last day. So, tonight was it for us. Please join me in wishing this exceptionally smart, passionate, thoughtful, and GOOD person the very best. We are going to miss him like crazy.”

Chris Swaim has not yet provided information on his upcoming job. However, Nelson has hinted that he will be leaving Omaha too.

So, be sure to catch Swaim one last time before he signs off at the station on February 10, 2023.