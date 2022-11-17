Meet Chef Chris Santos’ Wife, Natalie Makenna

Chris Santos is a celebrated chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author. He rose to fame with his appearances as a guest judge on the Food Network show Chopped. The chef recently got hitched for the second time. In reality, the attractive actress and opera singer Natalie Makenna, Chris Santos’ wife, is the driving force behind Chris’ weight loss. His wife is largely responsible for his commitment to a healthy lifestyle. All eyes are on the lady behind this famous chef. Therefore, we reveal Chris Santos’ wife’s complete background in this Natalie Makenna wiki.

About Natalie Makenna Age 40 Years Birth June 11, 1982 Lawrence, Kansas Spouse Chris Santos (2022-Present) Siblings Julie Hodges, Joi Monnington, Meghan Adams Parents Dr. James S. Ralston, Susan Frederick Ralston Nationality American Job Actress Alumni University of Kansas

Natalie Makenna’s Family

Natalie Makenna (nee Faye Ralston) was born on June 11, 1982, to Dr. James S. Ralston and Susan Frederick Ralston. She hails from Lawrence, Kansas, and currently lives in Los Angeles, California. Natalie has three sisters, Julie Hodges, Joi Monnington, and Meghan Adams.

Her dad, who passed away in 2012, also served in the US Navy from 1952 to 1956 and remained in the Naval Reserve program, retiring as a Commander, USNR-R in 1974. He was also associated with choral music at different universities.

Among her father’s significant work was the initiation of master’s and doctoral degree programs in choral conducting at Kansas University. He devoted nearly forty years to music and music education in the state. And on his honor, a memorial concert was also held at Kansas University in 2014.

Natalie Makenna’s Education and Career

Makenna earned her degree with honors in vocal performance from the University of Kansas. Following in her dad’s footsteps, Natalie, too, made a name for herself in arts. She is an actor with over 100 films and commercials to her name. The opera singer is a host too, and hosted over 50 episodes of shows focusing on travel, music, and sports.

Her first movie, Abram’s Hand, was released in 2010. She has worked in films like Turkey Day, Biohazard: Patient Zero, Hostage, The Underneath, Helen Alone, The Walking Deceased, Osprey, and many more.

Natalie earned a nomination for best actress in a feature film for her work in Osprey at the Nice International Film Festival in 2018.

Natalie Makenna and Chris Santos’ Relationship

Natalie and Chris have been dating each other since 2017. The famous chef started appearing on her social media pages in March 2017. The duo purchased their dream home in 2019.

After getting engaged in 2019, the couple finally exchanged vows on May 23, 2022, at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California.

Previously the couple was in different relationships. Chris married Taryn Santos in April 2009, but it is unclear when the pair split up. The chef and his former wife were even featured together in the New York Post in 2010, discussing the duplex they had moved into following their marriage.

Likewise, his actress wife also shares a similar relationship background. She was previously married to Zane Howard Wilemon in 2004.

Now, Chris and Natalie are enjoying a happy married life after the failed marriages, and their support for each other is evident on their social handles.