Chris Riva Leaving Fox19: Where Is the Cincinnati News Anchor Going?

Chris Riva has spent a collective 10 years out of a three decade career reporting in the Cincinnati area. Now the veteran journalist is moving on to the next step of his career. Chris Riva announced he is leaving Fox19 Cincinnati after three years. WXIX viewers and others who have followed his career for decades want to know where he is going next. They want to know if this is retirement for Riva or if he is returning to broadcast. They especially want to know if he’s staying in Cincinnati. Find out what Chris Riva said about his departure from WXIX here.

Chris Riva Says Farewell to WXIX

Born and raised in Middletown, Ohio, Chris Riva graduated from Monroe High School. He received his BA in mass communication from Wright State University in 1994.

He started his broadcast career in sportscasting, initially on the Dayton radio station WING Radio during college. After college, he first appeared on Cincinnati’s broadcast scene as a sports reporter on WCPO from 1994 to 1997.

Advertisement

After a two-year stint on Dayton’s WKEF, Riva moved to Wisconsin. He was sports director at WGBA from 1999 to 2002.



He had stops in Colorado and California before returning to Cincinnati in 2014. This time he was a morning news anchor on WCPO.

Four years later, Riva moves to WXIX in 2019. While anchoring the evening newscasts on Fox19, Riva also served on boards of multiple local organisations in Cincinnati and Middletown while adding Associated Press, Emmy, and regional Edward R. Murrow awards to his list of honors.

After three years on Fox19, a collective 10 years reporting in Cincinnati, and over 30 years in broadcast, Chris Riva announced his decision to step back from the newsdesk. His last day on air at WXIX was on March 2.

In a statement thanking his team at Fox19, Riva said he has accepted a new job at The Connor Group. He has not specified what his new role will be but the property management business is based in Ohio. Which means we can take comfort that Chris Riva is not moving from the area.

Advertisement

He didn’t say whether he’d return to the newsdesk any time in the future but he’s not calling it a retirement either.

Advertisement

“This is not goodbye, but so long for now as I pivot to an exciting new adventure,” he wrote.

Also Read: Michelle Muscatello Leaving WPRI: Where Is the Rhode Island Meteorologist Going?

The Cincinnati community is nonetheless happy for him as he transitions to a new career opportunity. They flooded his social media comments section with well-wishes and hope he’d still make an appearance on local news in his new role.